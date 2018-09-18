Volkswagen Shows Off MEB Platform for EVs

In Dresden, Germany, Volkswagen unveiled the platform that will underpin a proposed 10 million electric vehicles across its various brands. This platform will first appear underneath the Volkswagen I.D. set to enter production at the end of next year.

Designed specifically for electric vehicles, the MEB architecture can accommodate both small and large vehicles, and it makes it possible to install large batteries in the floor. An e-motor can sit at the front or the rear of the platform. Thanks to the flexibility of MEB, VW plans to achieve mass economies of scale. The platform also supports fast charging; VW says the battery can be replenished up to 80 percent in around 30 minutes.

VW says it will have 27 different models on the MEB platform worldwide across four of its brands by the end of 2022. After the I.D. hatch, which isn’t coming to the U.S., the I.D. Crozz crossover, I.D. Buzz van, and I.D. Vizzion sedan will enter production on the MEB platform. I.D. models will be produced in Volkswagen’s Zwickau plant in Germany, set to become the brand’s first dedicated EV plant.

But MEB won’t be the automaker’s only platform for electric vehicles. Porsche’s upcoming electric sports car sits on a platform it developed in house called J1, while the Audi E-Tron Quattro uses a modified version of the MLB-evo platform seen on the A4 and other VW Group models. From around 2022 onward, Volkswagen will replace this platform with a new architecture called PPE, tailored for large, higher-performance luxury vehicles.