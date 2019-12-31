Volkswagen officially stopped producing the Beetle late in July 2019, which means 2020 is the first new year in seven decades that will ring in without new Bugs infesting dealerships. Think about that. To ensure you do, VW decided to give the Bug one last goodbye with a heart-wrenching ad set to the Beatles song "Let it Be." Have some tissues handy.

In the beautifully animated spot, a lifelong owner of an original Beetle flashes back to his life's milestones. The Bug is witness or participant in every turning point, from learning to drive to driving his partner to the hospital to give birth to their child. Now an old man, the owner steps out of his Bug near a sign that reads "The Last Mile" and a field of windmills when, suddenly, the car burbles to life and putters off into the distance. The viewer is then taken along for a ride as the Beetle confronts the history it both shaped and lived through, which takes the form of a crowd of adoring fans holding peace signs and placards reading "think small" and "not a lemon," some of the Bug's successful early advertising slogans.

When this imaginary tour concludes, the Beetle drives past its owner one last time before becoming a flying insect and taking off into the night sky. The screen fades to dark, before the face of Volkswagen's new I.D. electric car appears above the text: "Where one road ends, another begins."