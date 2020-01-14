Volkswagen's seductive Arteon hatchback is welcoming a new wagon sibling, and thanks to Instagram user CocheSpias, we now know what the finished Arteon wagon will look like. Announced late last year, the upcoming model has yet to break cover—until now. It will roll off the line at Volkswagen's Emden, Germany plant, the same facility that produces the Arteon hatch, as well as various variants of the European-market Passat.

Usually, we're all about station wagons for their utility, carlike driving dynamics, and long-roof good looks. That said, the Arteon wagon is decent-looking, albeit not quite as handsome as its coupe-like hatchback counterpart. While the model's long roof exacerbates its wide rear haunches, it also results in a somewhat clunky rear-end design that awkwardly integrates the upswept tail of the standard Arteon with the stubby liftgate of a wagon. Admittedly, these photos do show the car at particularly unflattering angles, and the finished product might look better in the metal.

These images also reveal that Volkswagen is at least considering offering an all-weather, body-cladded Alltrack variant of the model that follows the Subaru Outback's format. Although the standard Arteon wagon will surely share its front and rear fascias and smooth, uninterrupted fenders with the Arteon hatch, the vehicle in these images wears crossover-like black plastic fender flares and lower fascia trim. Roof rails, as well as a likely suspension lift, complete the model's looks.

Unfortunately, we have little reason to believe the Arteon wagon—even an Alltrack variant—will make its way across the pond when production likely begins at the end of the year. With Volkswagen moving fewer than 2,500 Arteon hatchbacks in the United States in 2019, the brand is unlikely to see any value in sending an additional variant of the slow-selling model to our shores.