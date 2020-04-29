Virtual Reality not Visceral Enough for You? Try the Eight360 NOVA

A typical virtual reality goggle setup has its upsides and downsides. Luckily, there are people hard at work doing their best to make VR gaming as real as it gets without actually flying a plane or driving a racing car. Enter the Eight360 NOVA, an untethered, fully rollable VR motion platform—far and away the craziest VR rig we've seen.

Based and built in New Zealand, the NOVA essentially a giant plastic and metal sphere that VR fanatics can strap themselves into. The ball itself sits on three giant wheels, allowing the ball to articulate in any direction.

The company went from a passion project that started in a literal garage to a full on business. The NOVA is the latest iteration of their project, and is physically about 6.5 feet long on either side. It also weighs a tremendous amount thanks to all that trick tech—about 1,100 pounds in total.

With the rise of a number of virtual racing series on the horizon, a VR rig like this makes more sense than ever before. Eight360 says it's already compatible with a number of simulators like X-Plane, DCS World, Virtual Battle Sim 3, Dirt Rally, iRacing and Project Cars.

Our minds are already flooded with the number of possibilities this little ball of crazy might allow for. Racing games are fun right now, but driving a Formula 1 car around the Nurburgring in one of these bad boys would take the experience to an entirely new level. That and you don't risk the possibility of wrecking a multi-million dollar piece of engineering.

