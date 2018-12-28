Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson has been vocal about his bullish opinion regarding the market for early SUVs and vintage trucks, and this January 12–20 we’ll see how several examples do at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction. Among the classic trucks and SUVs on offer are a 1967 Dodge Power Wagon, a 1971 GMC Jimmy Custom 4X4, and a 1987 Mercedes-Benz 240GD convertible.

1967 Dodge Power Wagon

Claimed to be one of just 944 similar Power Wagons built in 1967, this example is heavily customized. The frame has been powder-coated after being media-blasted, while power disc brakes have been added to make the truck stop as well as it looks. Custom bodywork features are also evident and a modern JVC stereo system has been added to the cabin. Power comes from a 3.9-liter Cummins diesel engine mated to a four-speed manual gearbox. The tires are 37-inchers mounted on 17-inch wheels, and LED head- and taillights round out this Dodge resto-mod.

1971 GMC Jimmy Custom 4X4

With a new 6.2-liter GM LS3 V-8 in the engine bay driving a 4L70E automatic transmission, this GMC Jimmy has modern power but retains its classic looks. Barrett-Jackson claims a “complete nut and bolt restoration” with added four-wheel power disc brakes, air conditioning, power windows, and power steering. The suspension has been rebuilt and the interior now features black and white houndstooth pattern upholstery on the seats and custom gauges in the instrument panel.

1954 Willys Jeep Pickup

Built in 1954 as a ’55 model, this Willys Jeep has traveled just 2,122 miles from new and has a Super Hurricane 226-cubic-inch six-cylinder engine. A three-speed manual gearbox and Dana 18 transfer case complete the four-wheel-drive powertrain. Otherwise looking largely original, this Willys was treated to a respray in what is said to be the correct shade of tan. This one is a nice alternative to the resto-mod craze, especially if originality is your thing.

1966 Ford Bronco Custom

Custom built from the frame up, this ’66 Bronco has a 302-cubic-inch Ford Racing crate V-8 paired with a Bowler 4R70W automatic transmission. From metallic paint in a ginger ale hue to the leather seats and suede headliner, this is a heavily upgraded Bronco that’s probably far better suited to modern traffic than the original ever was. A Flowmaster exhaust system, Bilstein shocks, Wilwood disc brakes, and a 5.5-inch James Duff lift kit complete the package.

1987 Mercedes-Benz 240GD

If the all-new Mercedes G-Wagen has you pining for a classic example, here’s your chance. This ’87 model was treated to a full restoration in Europe before making its way to the U.S., including a two-tone leather interior with orange piping to match the exterior paint. Brembo brakes, Ironman shocks, a modern stereo, and a new convertible top are among the upgrades, while this example carries its original 2.4-liter four-cylinder diesel engine with a four-speed manual gearbox.

We’ll be live at the Scottsdale auctions in January so hit up our auctions page to stay up-to-date on all the news and results, and the event itself will of course be broadcast on Motor Trend Network and Discovery.