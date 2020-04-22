In this day and age, most automotive advertising is pretty bland, aimed mostly at mainstream buyers and even more mainstream automobiles, while offering virtually no real creativity. That wasn't always the case. Flip open an old copy of Automobile magazine from the 1980s or '90s and you'll see plenty of colorful, clever, thought-provoking, even laugh-out-loud funny advertisements that stick in your head and help form positive brand impressions. That's why we're glad to see RM Sotheby's host another online auction featuring some 75 vintage Porsche posters, many being period factory advertisements from the 1950s-70s that really show what Porsche as a brand was all about at the time.

There are no SUVs or family sedans featured on these vintage Porsche posters. The prints here are all factory Porsche dealership advertisements, aimed at drawing in dyed-in-the-wool enthusiasts and closing a deal on that new 356, 912, or 911 in the showroom. It's tough to pass on that new 1974 911 S you just test drove when your shown a gorgeous factory poster of Peter Revson winning at Riverside in a car that looks damn near identical. These vintage Porsche posters are described as being the property of a "life-long collector" who is apparently downsizing. All of the posters will be shipped to their winners from RM Sotheby's Culver City, California, office.

Like the cars themselves, vintage Porsche posters have become extremely collectible, with many worth thousands of dollars depending on rarity and condition. Long gone are the days you could snap up five or 10 posters at a garage sale for next to nothing or scrounge behind the dealership for old advertisements being thrown away.

Examples being auctioned include vintage Porsche posters from the manufacturer's racing wins at the 1000km of Spa and the Nürburgring in '69 and '70, the 24 Hours of Le Mans in '71, and the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1959, among dozens more. If road cars are your thing, check out the classic 911 soft-window Targa ad that proclaims Porsche's "roll-bar convertible as safe as a coupe," or the overhead cutaway illustration of a technologically sophisticated Porsche 959.

There are enough posters that you should probably just visit the RM Sotheby's website yourself and have a look around. Want to try your hand at bidding on a few? You can register to bid there as well, with the auction running now through 1:00 pm on Monday, April 27. To register, you'll need your photo ID and a $2,000 credit-card hold. RM Sotheby's will charge a 15-percent buyer's premium on all lots, and you'll need to arrange to ship your new art collection home. We can think of worse ways to self-quarantine than building a historic, vintage Porsche posters advertising exhibit in your garage.