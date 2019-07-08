Except for maybe having a second bathroom, there’s nothing more practical than owning an old pickup truck. The kind of classic truck one finds these days in any given region of North America often depends on what the local population needed them for back in the day, but a broad selection was found by our friends Classic Trucks at the Minnesota Street Rod Association’s recent Back to the ’50s Weekend (where we also saw a massive group of fantastic tail-fin cars). As such, below you’ll find a pile of images of just about every kind of pre-1965 pickup and truck variant a reasonable person might desire. Enjoy!

