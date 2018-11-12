Vilner Garage’s Ford Mustang GT Convertibles Reach for the Eye

Recently, FoMoCo celebrated production of its 10 millionth Mustang. Now that’s a lot of ‘Stang. If you want a pony car that stands apart from the pack—look no further than the latest project by Vilner Garage—a pair of blue 2015 Ford Mustang GT drop-tops.

How about an flashy Alcantara interior with red and white stripes that resembles a giant Backgammon board? Sorry, fuzzy dice are not included. If that’s too much pizzazz for your pony, how about a more reserved one with a customized black and blue interior? Well, if you have the cash, the sky’s the limit my friends.

“Of course, there is an obvious reason for us showing you two projects based on the same model, side by side. It’s a showcase of our different stages of personalization,” said Atanas Vilner the Bulgarian atelier in a statement.

According to Vilner, the Alcantara and leather covers up all those “scratchy plastic” bits and adds more embroidered galloping Mustangs on the doors and carpet. Both cars sport custom steering wheels with two types of leather for the ring. Nifty.

Under the white stripped hood, the 5.0-liter V-8 engine still delivers 435 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The rest of the car’s exterior appears stock except for around back that gets a tasteful “Vilner” badge to boot.

“Personalizing a vehicle is not a rocket science when your budget is unlimited. But when it comes to x amount of resources, and that x is a small one… here is where the atelier’s art of imagination and craftsmanship becomes obvious,” said Vilner.

X really marks the spot for these wild horses.