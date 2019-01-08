The Vector WX-3 Is the Only Car to Out-Countach the Countach

In case you were ever worried about looking too conservative in your Vector W8, RM Sotheby’s has a pair of wild Vector Avtech WX-3 prototypes ready to cross the block at its next sale.

Packed with wings, angles, scoops, and superfluous window, the coupe and roadster certainly look the part of early 1990s supercar royalty, especially dripping in such evocative turquoise and amethyst metallic paint. The cars were first shown together at the 1993 Geneva auto show, after which time Vector founder and longtime head honcho Jerry Wiegert kept them as his personal runabouts. Even after production plans for the WX-3 fell through, Wiegert was often spotted in one of these wedges at various SoCal-area Cars and Coffee events.

Aesthetics aside, the combined power output of this pair is monstrous. The teal coupe packs a ludicrous, 7.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that sends a reported 1,000 horsepower to the rear wheels through a GM-sourced three-speed automatic. The roadster doesn’t have the same four-figure dyno graph, but its 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 is allegedly rated for more than 600 horsepower—still impressive.

While Vector’s cars provided perfect bedroom wall posters, seeing these prototypes is a sad reminder of what could have been. After a hostile takeover from Indonesian company Megatech, Wiegert was forced out, halting development of the WX-3 and any future Wiegert-developed Vector products. Instead, Megatech released the Vector M12, a misshapen conglomeration of Lamborghini Diablo mechanicals and swoopy, hyper-futuristic Vector aesthetics. It wasn’t successful and production ceased in 1999. It was the last car to wear the Vector name.

This colorful pair crosses the block on January 17, so get in touch with RM Sotheby’s to register before it’s too late.