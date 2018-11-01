/ Unplugged Performance Rolls Out Tesla Model S Widebody Kit

Unplugged Performance introduced a wicked widebody Tesla Model S kit at the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Hawthorne, California-based Tesla tuner offers upgrades to the Model S with its S-APEX P100D kit that starts at $50,000.

Each build is unique and includes a 19-piece pre-impregnated carbon-fiber body conversion, racing suspension, Plug-N-Play high performance shocks, supersized carbon ceramic brakes, ultra-light wheels, and fully bespoke interior bits.

The conversion increases the EV’s overall width by 1.57-inches per corner we are told. The widebody kit allows for the use of wider tires up to 13.2-inches in the rear for better performance and rolls on ultra-light forged wheels offered in 19-, 20-, and 21-inch sizes.

Unplugged Performance’s lightweight carbon ceramic braking system improves stopping power and helps sheds 20 pounds. According to UP, rotational mass is reduced by more than 100 pounds and 0-60 mph times are less than Tesla’s own 2.3 second runs.

Inside gets a headliner and pillars re-trimmed in Alcantara, a reworked steering wheel, dashboard, and center console, as well as seats and door cards. The S-APEX build series is also available to retrofit older P85D, P90D, and P100D donor cars upon request. Too cool.