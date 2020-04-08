Who doesn't love a good engine swap? Whether it's a race car engine going into a street car, a heretical inter-brand swap, or the classic bike-engine swap, one of the very best things about trading a car's stock engine for a different—not necessarily better—one is the incongruity between look and sound.

Of course, aggressive engine swaps typically come with a range of other modifications and upgrades, and it's extremely unlikely anyone would ever mistake any of the cars in these videos for their showroom-stock brethren. Nevertheless, the very idea of a classic Mini sporting an 870-horsepower turbocharged Audi inline five-cylinder, or a BMW 1-Series with a Judd racing V-8, makes for just the right dose of cognitive dissonance to go with all of this motive assonance.

Don't worry too much about the details. Just enjoy the show.

BMW 134—Judd V-8 Engine

The late Georg Plasa built this car, and drove it successfully as a hillclimb and rally car. Plasa is gone, but the beautiful, incongruous music he made with his brilliant machine lives on.

Alpine A110—Kawasaki ZX12-R Engine

This tube-frame Alpine A110-body-wearing insanity was built by Outeda Racing of Spain. It gets its power from a Kawasaki ZX12-R—you may know it better as the Ninja—motorcycle engine, good for about 200 hp and about 130 decibels of awesome.

Citroën 2CV "Turbo Ducky"--Unknown Engine

Okay, so this is another case of a funky classic car body on a purpose-built racing frame, but the Turbo Ducky is too rad not to include here, even if we don't know anything about the engine moving this motorized masquerade party down the strip.

Morris Mini—Audi 07K Five-Cylinder Engine

Dubbed the Mini Quattro, this beastly little hillclimber sports a brutally powerful and brilliantly resonant Audi inline five-cylinder engine rated for a claimed 870 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque. Stuffed into what once actually was a Mini, though it's mostly fiberglass now, the engine is pure, unbridled fury, the perfect foil to the Mini's inherently friendly silhouette.

Fiat 600—Suzuki GSX-R Engine

Sure, 200 hp isn't all that much, but when it only has to sling around 1,367 pounds, like it does in the case of the Gixxer-powered Fiat 600, it's plenty—especially when it sounds like 600.

Citroën 2CV—BMW R1100GS Engine

Yes, another Deux Chevaux, but no, this one's not just a skin wrapped around an unrelated chassis and engine. This one is a legitimate engine swap, and it may be the best-sounding one in this group, in a classical sense, thanks to the ex-dual-sport BMW flat-twin.

Volkswagen Double Cab—Tesla Electric Motor

The insane whistle/whine you hear at the beginning of this video—headphone users, beware!—isn't the sound of the control electronics or the electric motor of this nutty-slash-awesome VW Type 2 Double Cab/Tesla swap. Nope, that's the sound of tires screaming for mercy—one of the perhaps unexpected but welcome side effects of an electric motor swap. Who says the future won't have hotrods?