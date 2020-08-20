You know the Daihatsu Copen, don't you? How could you not? After all, it's the legendary two-door kei convertible known for absolutely decimating Japan's mountain roads, shaming even the most razor-sharp exotics, and being the dream ride of any true JDM fan. Aside from the fact that little of the proceeding is strictly true, the Copen is definitely an adorably awesome two-seat, two-door roadster that does in fact count as a kei car. But if you have a jones to see this teeny-tiny roadster turned into an R35 GT-R, there's only one place to go: Liberty Walk.

It was shortly after basking in the glory of the Liberty Walk R34 GT-R that we stumbled upon this rad Copen, which is one of the smallest cars Liberty Walk has ever worked on. It's certainly the cutest by far. Nearly every panel on the Copen has been reworked (or added to) in order to craft the GT-R lookalike.

The front bumper is a near carbon copy of the 2020 GT-R's—it even features the signature V-motion grille seen on most of Nissan's cars today. Riveted fender flares, a vented hood, a GT-R-esque rear bumper, and a quad exhaust setup all perfectly ape the look of the real deal. Finishing off the look is a rear wing nearly as wide as the Copen itself—it's very, very extra, but that's the point.

