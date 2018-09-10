Hot Trucks of the 2018 Holley LS Fest

Trucks are all the rage and for good reason. They’re affordable, they’re fun, and they’re readily available. Holley LS Fest is loaded down with a bunch of killer trucks of all makes and models, including Ford, Dodge, and even Jeep. We spent the morning strolling the drag racing pits and the PSI Conversions Show-N-Shine, checking out all of the cool truck combinations. When it was time to hit the track, these trucks didn’t hold anything back—they went out and put on a show. From Barry Cook’s wheelstanding, 8-second Blazer to old-fashioned farm trucks, the competition aspect of Holley LS Fest offers a wide variety of cool trucks.

While the Chevy C10 seems to be the platform of choice for an LS swap, we noticed a tremendous amount of S10’s doing battle at Beech Bend Raceway Park and National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park. These lightweight trucks provide just enough room for the LS engine to fit in the original engine bay, so we saw some creative combinations, including an S10 with a camper shell that covered a rear-mount turbo setup. Included in that group of LS-swapped compact trucks is a rare GMC Syclone, with a supercharged LSA swapped in place of the turbocharged V-6.

The trucks of Holley LS Fest are impressive so we wanted to put together a gallery specifically for them. We gathered these photos on Friday morning on the drag strip, the autocross courses and the show-n-shine field, so take a look and stay tuned for more fresh content from the 2018 Holley LS Fest in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

—Tommy Lee Byrd, Hot Rod