Bike Like Bond, Ride Triumph's Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition

Scrambler motorcycles are super popular these days, with examples from BMW, Ducati, and Moto Guzzi successfully channeling past dirt bikes' stripped-down, knobby tire vibes to a more modern, streetable format. If you consider turns by machinery in James Bond movies as a barometer of "cool," then scramblers truly have made it. A Triumph model stars in the latest 007 movie, No Time to Die, and to celebrate, the bike-maker is introducing the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition.

The special blacked-out Bond Edition starts out as a Triumph Scrambler XE with a 1200-cc parallel-twin engine that's good for 89 horses and 81 lb-ft of torque. It wears a splash of Sapphire Black paint, an oversized tank badge, and a foil knee pad with a hand-painted gold pinstripe. There are 007-branded silencer panels over the exhaust pipes, plus an embroidered leather saddle, heated handgrips, and a Bond startup sequence on the information display. (Cue "007" theme music here.) Other additions include an Arrow exhaust with carbon-fiber end caps, blacked-out front mudguard, fog lights, and a stainless-steel headlight grille. What, no special edition rocket launcher or oil slick deployment system? Disappointing.

Only 250 of the Triumph Bond Edition models are available worldwide, and only 30 are earmarked for Americans. Well, 30 were earmarked for Americans—the $18,500 bikes are already sold out, so plan on spending extra bucks on eBay for one sometime in the future. Plan on mimicking Bond by buying up one of his other on-screen rides? Good luck. Aside from the new Triumph motorcycle, Bond also drives his tricked-out Aston Martin DB5 which was also featured in Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Casino Royale (2006), and Skyfall (2012). We really dig the headlight upgrade in this new version—thanks Q!—but, yeah, the car's not exactly attainable.

The 25th James Bond movie No Time to Die is actor Daniel Craig's final outing as the British secret agent 007. The film was originally slated for release last year, then last month, and is now expected to open in November. Keep those fingers crossed for now.

