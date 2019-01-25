We still can’t wait to see the all-new 2020 Ford Bronco, but in the meantime Velocity Restorations remains focused on the vintage model, as this trio of restomods shows. The Pensacola, Florida–based restoration shop is now offering set-priced vintage packages for 1966–1977 builds if you’re in the market for a well fettled classic 4×4.

The entry-level—though by no means cheap—version is the Mountain Edition. The price includes a donor truck—seriously, where is everyone getting all these classic Broncos?—with period-correct paint and a Ford 302 under the hood for $169,000. The engine is mated to your choice of a C-4 automatic or a rebuilt three-speed manual. It also includes a tilt steering column, power steering, four-point roll cage, a 2.5-inch suspension lift, bikini top, fender flares, Bluetooth stereo, and 33-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 rubber with Pacer bullet-hole wheels.

Not enough? Step up to the $209,000 Lake Edition Bronco, which packs a 5.0-liter Ford Coyote engine hooked to a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. It also includes power disc brakes, A/C, original-style bumpers, and the Mountain Edition goodies.

The best-heeled Bronco enthusiasts will probably want the Beach Edition, which runs $239,000. This one offers everything you get in the Lake version and adds even bigger 35-inch tires with 17-inch wheels, a 3.5-inch lift with steering upgrades, anti-roll bars, and high-back reclining seats. Whichever you choose, there’s plenty of old-school cool on offer—with modern upgrades to boot.