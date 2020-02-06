CHICAGO—Toyota has added the slightly sinister-looking Nightshade black trim treatment to its 2021 Tacoma and Tundra pickup trucks, and Sequoia sport/utility, the company revealed at the Chicago Auto Show. Each clad in their respective Limited trim levels, the Tacoma, Tundra, and Sequoia Nightshades all come with black leather interior trim, dark chrome grilles, black mirror caps, and black door handles.

Each truck has its own Nightshade signature treatment, though. The Tacoma Nightshade adds dark smoke 18-inch alloy wheels, black exhaust tips, foglamp bezels, and lower grille and foglamp surrounds. The Tundra Nightshade adds black wheels and exhaust tips. The Sequoia gets darkened chrome model name badging, body molding, and lower grille and foglamp surrounds.

The 2021 Toyota Tundra Nightshade has exclusive Midnight Black metallic, Magnetic Gray metallic, and Super White paint options. The Sequoia Nightshade can be had in Blizzard Pearl, and the Tacoma and Tundra Nightshades also offer an extra-cost Windchill Pearl option.

Toyota will offer 5,000 each of the 2021 Tacoma and Tundra Nightshade models, and 2,500 of the 2021 Sequoia Nightshades. Each are available with either rear- or four-wheel drive.

For 2021, the Toyota Corolla sedan and hatchback, Camry, 4Runner, and Sienna are again available with the Nightshade option, though based on the SE rather than Limited trim level of each. Other Toyota 2020 Chicago Auto Show specials include the Trail editions for Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner.