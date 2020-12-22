Toyota Builds Sweet TRD-Sport Custom Camper Trailer From a Tacoma Bed
Yo dawg, we heard you like beds, so we made a bed into a bed.
Forget racks on racks because Toyota's TRD-Sport trailer is a bed on, in, and with a bed. Created for this year's SEMA360 show (the online replacement for this year's canceled in-person SEMA event), the TRD-Sport trailer concept uses the bed of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck as the canvas for an adventure-ready camping rig.
In theory, the concept behind the TRD-Sport trailer is nothing novel, as skilled crafters regularly attach old pickup beds to trailer frames as a means of creating stylish cargo carriers and campers. Nor is this basic idea new to automotive manufacturers. In fact, the 1997 Plymouth Prowler was available with a travel trailer designed to mimic the roadster's rear end.
Even so, we're quite giddy about the TRD-Sport trailer. Maybe it's the possibility of the Japanese automaker mass-producing this piece of equipment as an accessory item. Or maybe it's the specific kit Toyota includes on this concept trailer.
Arguably, the highlight of the TRD-Sport is the remote-operated platform that rises from the bed itself. Stationed on this platform is a four-person Yakima tent (yes, you can bed down in this pickup-bed-based trailer) that includes a sizable awning and fly-fishing pole holders. There's also a slide-out kitchen with a sink and stove, water holding tanks, a water heater, a refrigerator, and a toilet.
The TRD-Sport is merely a concept, but we think a decent number of Toyota truck and SUV buyers would fork over the cash for this Tacoma-based trailer. We imagine customers may also see the TRD-Sport as a fine tool for carrying extra bags on road trips or as a means of hauling additional junk to and from work sites. As for us? We'll take a TRD-Sport travel camper trailer with a shell over its bed and a thick and comfy mattress stuffed within.
Read More
Toyota's Tacoma TRD Pro Conquers the Trail That Killed a Truck
How the New Toyota Hilux Compares to Our Tacoma
'21 4Runner, Tacoma, and Tundra Trail Editions Announced