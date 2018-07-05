Toyota Supra Headed to Goodwood Festival of Speed

Toyota said in March that the new Supra would debut in the first half of 2019. Strangely, Toyota is now hinting at some kind of Supra reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that takes place later this month.

Toyota revealed the news on Twitter along with an image of a camouflaged car. It’s unclear whether Toyota will reveal the production Supra in all its glory, or whether we’ll simply see a prototype or covered car.

A racing version of the Toyota Supra made its debut at the Geneva auto show earlier this year. It gives us some indication of the production version, at least when you take away the large rear wing and the intake scallops. The overall design resembles the FT-1 concept that debuted way back in 2014 at the Detroit auto show.

We don’t know what Toyota has up its sleeve, but we hope it’s good. Until then, we already know quite a few tidbits by chatting with Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada. The car will feature a turbo inline-six, a hybrid variant, and double the body rigidity of the Toyota 86, for example. It’s also expected to have a perfect 50:50 weight balance front to rear, and as we’ve heard through the grapevine, it should drive differently than its platform-mate, the BMW Z4.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place July 12-15.