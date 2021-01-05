Is Toyota Working on a Bigger 'Grand Highlander' SUV?
The Toyota Highlander SUV might just gain a larger, long-wheelbase stablemate.
According to Merriam-Webster, the word "grand" is defined as "having more importance than others" or as "large and striking in size." Toyota's trademark filing for "Grand Highlander" signals the possible arrival of a new Toyota Highlander variant that fits both definitions.
Despite being a big, three-row SUV, the Highlander's rearmost row isn't especially spacious. Luckily, it seems Toyota may just have a solution on the way in the shape of the Grand Highlander.
The Grand Highlander will likely share its TNGA-K underpinnings with the run-of-the-mill Highlander, however, the upcoming model may sport an elongated wheelbase and/or a redesigned rear end that aims to add more cargo and third-row seating space (not unlike the Lexus RX L). Such a change should allow Toyota to move the Highlander's third-row bench further back, which in turn ought to improve legroom.
Assuming the Grand Highlander comes to fruition, we anticipate the new model will wear a sticker price a few thousand dollars greater than that of the regular Highlander, which currently starts at $35,985. We reached out to Toyota about its Grand Highlander trademark, however, a company spokesperson informed us they were unable to "provide details on future products."
READ MORE
Toyota GR Yaris First Drive Review: It's a Bonkers Mad, 257-HP Riot
Toyota GR Supra Sport Top Concept: MkIV-Style Targa Roof on a MkV
Toyota Builds Sweet TRD-Sport Custom Camper Trailer From a Tacoma Bed