Well, that certainly didn't take very long. Though deliveries of the outrageous, hugely entertaining, and hyperactive Toyota GR Yaris are just getting underway overseas, the aftermarket is lining up to tweak just about every facet of the tiny turbo terror. The latest pusher for the power-mad appears to be DTE Systems, which now has a tuning package for the GR Yaris that pushes output to more than 300 horses.

This hell-hot Yaris's new turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder already blew our mental socks clean off with 257 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque when we drove it earlier last month, so DTE's claim of 310 horses and 298 lb-ft of torque should hit like a cattle-prod to the spinal cord. DTE unlocks this extra oomph by tuning the Yaris's ECU, modifying unspecified parameters for extra go. If we had to guess, this likely includes running richer (or leaner when required), a smidge more boost, and revised injection mapping.

If you're not keen on wrangling this extra power every time you pop down to the shops or pick up grandpa for a weekend outing, customers utilize DTE's PowerControl X mobile app to step the tune between three different drive modes—Sport, Dynamic, and Efficiency. Not enough? DTE also offers its PedalBox kit that allows drivers to mess with throttle mapping on the go—if you're into that kind of thing.