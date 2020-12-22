Toyota GR Supra Sport Top Concept: MkIV–Style Targa Roof on a MkV

Last year, when the SEMA show was still a physical affair in Las Vegas, Toyota showed off a GR Supra Heritage Edition show car that paired upgraded performance with the style (including a modified actual rear wing) of the legendary fourth-generation Supra. One thing it didn't have was the MkIV's available removable targa roof panel. It looks like this year's version will address that, and Toyota is calling this new GR Supra concept the Sport Top Edition. It's here in concept form, and Toyota has released a video explaining the car's creation, as well as photos of the ultra-hot concept itself.

Toyota says this Sport Top concept is a companion to last year's Heritage car, and in the video Marty Schwerter, director of operations for the Toyota Motorsports Tech Center and lead for this project, gives us a sense of how it'll work.

For one, the Sport Top's removable targa top is a two-piece affair, made out of composite, and with provision to store it in the Supra's trunk. Schwerter says the team hopes they can use a remote to electrically pop the targa's latches for easier removal, but the final mechanism is unclear. When removed, the roof panel stows in the trunk.

See all 7 photos See all 7 photos

And without a permanently affixed roof panel aiding structural rigidity, some bracing had to be added underneath—the underbody reinforcements are said to maintain the coupe's stiffness, but it should be noted that this same chassis serves open-top duty beneath the BMW Z4, so the transformation is hardly earth-shattering. As for that rear wing you see? It's the retro-tastic rear wing from the Heritage Edition making another appearance; again, it's actually a real MkIV piece, modified to match the MkV's proportions.