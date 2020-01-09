Toyota Launching Heritage Parts Program, Starting with A70 and A80 Supra

If you've ever owned a classic car that's no longer in production, then you know as well as anyone that finding parts can be a major concern. Of course, if you need an alternator for a Toyota Camry built in the 1980s, that's probably not going to be tough to find. But what if you're looking for parts for your third- or fourth-generation Toyota Supra, a car built in far fewer numbers? That's a little trickier. Thankfully, Toyota and its Gazoo Racing division have unveiled a list of parts that will go back into production this year.

See all 28 photos See all 28 photos

GR Heritage Parts is the official name for this service, which takes cues from many other factory-supported "heritage" programs across the globe. In fact, we detailed many such programs not long ago, which range from increased parts support and dealerships trained in servicing classic vehicles, to all-out vehicle restoration services. In the case of GR Heritage Parts, initial offerings will be somewhat slim, offering parts that cater to the third- and fourth-generation Toyota Supra (A70 and A80 chassis codes), models that Toyota says offer a direct link to its newest breed of sports cars.

"There is a huge variety of classic models that enthusiasts would like us to cater for," Toyota said in a release. "However, we've started by populating the GR Heritage Parts catalog with selected components for the third-generation and fourth-generation Supra models. These are the models that laid the cornerstone of the modern GR line."

See all 28 photos See all 28 photos

So what new heritage parts can be expected? In 2020, Toyota expects to reproduce third-generation Supra prop shafts, door handles, fuel sender gauges, door and window weather stripping, and front emblems. Fourth-generation Supra parts slated for 2020 production include headlights, door handles, and brake servos. That's admittedly not a long list, but owners with suggestions for other parts that should re-enter production can submit requests on the program's website.

While the most comprehensive factory heritage programs are predominantly located in England and Europe and focus on cars that tend to be fairly pricey to begin with, Toyota follows country mates Mazda and Nissan who are upping their offerings for historically interesting vehicles such as Miata and Skyline models. While we'd love to see Toyota ultimately offer a factory restoration program for models like the Supra, MR2, and Celica All-Trac Turbo, we'll take what we can get for the time being.