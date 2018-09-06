Toyota Corolla Touring Sports Wagon Debuts for Europe

There are some things in life we just have to accept. You can’t change the past. Not every day will be sunshine and puppy dogs. And finally, Europeans like wagons more than Americans. That sad truth is the reason Europe is getting a wagon variant of the new Toyota Corolla hatchback and we’re not.

Called the Corolla Touring Sports, the wagon model rides on the same Toyota TNGA platform (specifically the GA-C platform designed for compact cars) that underpins the Corolla hatch, C-HR, and Toyota Prius. That modular architecture allows the Corolla Touring Sports to have a 2.4-inch longer than the Corolla hatch, unlike the Auris Touring Sports it replaces, which had a longer body but an identical wheelbase compared to the hatch version. Despite having more differences beneath the skin, the Touring Sports still looks very much like a wagon version of the hatchback, even if Toyota says its designers gave the car “the sweeping roofline of an elegant yet robust shooting brake.”

The wagon model will be available in Europe with three drivetrain choices, including a base 116-hp 1.2-liter turbo-four, a 122-hp 1.8-liter hybrid, and a 180-hp 2.0-liter hybrid. The first two options are shared with the European C-HR and a few others, but the latter is a new hybrid drivetrain developed specifically for TNGA products.

Inside, the Corolla wagon looks a lot like the hatch, with a similar free-standing infotainment screen and two-tone dashboard. With the rear seats folded down, however, the Touring Sports’ added length should be easily noticeable.

The Toyota Corolla Touring Sports will make its public debut at the Paris motor show later this month, but don’t get your hopes up for a U.S.-market version. A Toyota spokeswoman tells us there are no plans to bring the Touring Sports stateside.

We don’t cry over every wagon variant we don’t get, but considering how much we enjoyed the new Corolla hatch, missing out on this one stings a bit.