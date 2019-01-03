The Toyota Corolla Hatch Might Get a High-Po Variant

The Corolla hatch may be in line to receive the GR treatment from Toyota, according to a new report. Although Toyota remains a bit cagey on its plans, a key executive revealed it’s possible the model will receive a sportier GR version.

Tetsuya Tada, chief engineer of the Toyota 86 and the upcoming Supra, says the company is still finalizing the product strategy for its GR sub-brand. “We have lots of requests from different countries, so it’s really, really challenging to decide on the order [of performance models],” Tada told Australian website carsales.com.au.

That said, new competitors such as the Hyundai Veloster N (and its global i30 N relative) have received quite a bit of attention. Tada admits that Hyundai put in the right amount of time and resources to get the hot hatch right. “It’s not just Hyundai. Other car brands are doing this too, so we are researching this and we have to create the [right] brand strategy,” he said.

In September 2017, Toyota first announced the GR brand, which stands for “Gazoo Racing,” the banner under which the company competes in various series. Global GR models include the 86 and Vitz (Yaris), both of which receive suspension, interior, and other updates. Toyota is also offering GR Sport models with lighter sporty touches, as well as top-level GRMN models.

GR models are also coming to the U.S., just under a different banner. Toyota recently introduced TRD versions of the Camry and Avalon that will go on sale in fall 2019. So perhaps we’ll see a sportier Corolla one way or another in our market.