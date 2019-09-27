Official: Second-Gen Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ Are Happening!

After much speculation and hand-wringing about the fate of the 86—especially as Toyota focused its sports-car team on the new Supra—and its Subaru BRZ twin, it has been confirmed that both cars will see a second generation. This comes after a European Toyota executive seemingly let the cat out of the bag earlier this year. This is great news for fans of lightweight, pocket-size funsters with rear-drive dynamics, available manual transmissions, and affordable prices. Like us, and probably you.

The announcement was made as part of a release detailing further cooperation between the companies, which will include jointly developed all-wheel-drive models, autonomous-tech development, and an increased use of Toyota's hybrid systems in Subaru vehicles. While sales of the 86 and BRZ have never exactly lit the world on fire, keeping such models on board allows both Subaru and Toyota—the latter of which has placed a premium on sporty dynamics at the behest of its CEO Akio Toyoda—to offer additional entry points into their brands for enthusiasts.

Subaru took the lead on developing the current sports cars' engine, which is a flat-four producing 200 or 205 horsepower and fitted with Toyota's dual port- and direct-injection fuel-delivery system. The available six-speed manual is a Toyota unit, while an Aisin automatic is available. We'd expect a similar arrangement—if not the exact same hardware—moving forward. Whatever the engine, though, we certainly expect more power—and hopefully this time it will be designed to accommodate a turbocharged engine, a layout that couldn't be made to fit without extensive and costly modifications in the current cars.

Finally, all we have to say is this: Woo-freaking-hoo!