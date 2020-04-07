Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Persia before the Iranian Revolution, had what could be considered an outrageous amount of money. And sometimes he spent it on cars. The Maserati 5000 GT Scià di Persia was one of them—a hot-rod 3500 GT with a 5.0-liter V-8 from the 450S race car. The bodywork was done by a few outfits, but the Shah ordered his from Touring. And that explains the Touring Superleggera Sciàdipersia, a modern reimagining of a similar concept.

Now, the new Sciàdipersia isn't new per se. It debuted in 2018, in case you've forgotten (we certainly had). But the news today is that the Sciàdipersia will be sold in the U.S. in two forms—a coupe or convertible, both sporting a set of (small) rear seats. Like the original 5000 GT, the Sciàdipersia is based on a Maserati. In this case, it's the now-discontinued GranTurismo, which bowed out in late 2019. Originally there were only to be 10 made; that number is now up to 15. The Sciàdipersia retains the original GranTurismo's 4.7-liter, Ferrari-built V-8, in this case, good for 454 hp.

There's no denying that the Sciàdipersia is distinctive. From the outside, it doesn't much look like the car it's based on. There's a vague whiff of Henrik Fisker about it, particularly at the front, although Fisker wasn't involved in the design. What's more interesting is the lack of any overt throwbacks to the original Scià di Persia, like that car's quad lights or the pronounced snout with its ovoid sub-grille.

We're sure about one thing: The Sciàdipersia will be quite expensive. If you want one, then you should contact Touring Superleggera about getting yours into production. The company is also producing a range of other oddballs, such as a Maserati Quattroporte wagon known as the Bellagio, a Bentley Continental GT shooting brake, and a throwback to the Disco Volante based on an Alfa Romeo 8C Spider. All can be yours for a minor fortune.