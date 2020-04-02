In the hydrogen-fueled and all-electric automotive future, we can all probably agree that a few sounds will be sorely missed. An American V-8's deep bellow, for example, as well as a Porsche's flat-six song. Right up there with those gasoline-fed soundtracks? The sound of a hand-built Italian engine. Obviously, this restored Alfa Romeo Giulia GT would let fly quite the Italian opera, no? Actually, no, it doesn't—that's because it's already met the future. It's all electric.

We don't blame you if you had a spit-take right there. This sweet restomod and EV conversion by Totem Automobili might not be what you expected, but it might have the silver lining of softening the quiet-car future's blow. Most Alfaholics would agree that this electrified Alfa a beauty, even if it's mute.

Check out that new modern scudetto that's made out of billet aluminum on the grille flanked by those floating round LED headlights. Around back gets new round taillights instead of rectangles, as well as a "GT electric" badge. Also, the body has been completely remade in carbon fiber to reduce weight.

The Giulia GT Junior 1300/1600 donor car saw its chassis retuned and stiffened to accept the significant increase in power delivered by the new electric motor. Where the original car's engine made under 200 horsepower, the electric motor puts down 518 ponies and 692 lb-ft of torque. A new rear subframe and aluminum multilink rear suspension helps set that power down, and Totem Automobil touts a zero-to-62-mph time of 3.4 seconds. Only 3.4?

A special lightweight 50.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack was designed specifically for the GT Electric, and affords up to 200 miles of driving range at a "standard pace," according to Totem. Expect a much lower range if you drive it like the staff of Automobile would. Rolling efficiency takes a back seat to performance, anyway, so why slow down? The Alfa rolls on new forged aluminum 17-inch rims shod with Continental ContiSportContact rubber; Brembo brakes to help slow it all down.

The interior is fitted with a roll cage and is filled with handmade leather seats and trim. It looks absolutely delicious in the video below. There is a digital control board, electric windows, A/C, and an infotainment system disguised as a vintage car radio that has Bluetooth and on-screen apps. The front and rear windows are heated, though modeled to resemble the original's, but unfortunately the butterfly vent windows were replaced by fixed ones.

The Alfa Romeo GT EV was expected to make its debut at the 2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which has been postponed, so hopefully, we'll be able to tackle the hill with it at a later date.

