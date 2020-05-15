Mercedes-Benz's Top 10 Movie Cameos, Ranked from Worst to Best

Hollywood and Mercedes-Benz vehicles seem like a match made in celluloid heaven, and not surprisingly, three-pointed stars have been featured in dozens of films for well over six decades. Believe it or not, a Mercedes-Benz 190 SL Gullwing snagged a cameo role way back in the 1958 horror flick The Screaming Skull. Since that role, Mercedes-Benz vehicles have appeared in a ton of movies, some highlights of which we've compiled for you here. We also rated them from one to four Mercedes-Benz stars based on which ones were used best in their respective films, (four being the best) and we found a few choice scene clips for your viewing pleasure.

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

1999 Mercedes-Benz SL 500 (R129)

1.5 stars

Where's my car, dude? Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott star as a couple of hayseeds on an epic quest to find their car—a beater Renault Le Car. It's a seriously stupid and sometimes hysterically funny movie, but the duo somehow manages to drive around in a black Mercedes SL500 convertible in their adventures, and even gross out Fabio and his girlfriend at a stoplight game of chicken. Sweet!

Liar Liar (1997)

1996 Mercedes-Benz SL 500 (R129)

2 stars

Funnyman Jim Carrey plays Fletcher Reede, a lawyer having a really bad day in Liar Liar where he drives a Mercedes-Benz SL 500 drop-top. The pathologically dishonset lawyer "takes it up the tailpipe" in a scene where he retrieves his champagne painted Mercedes from the impound only to discover a gnarly foot-long scratch on the passenger side door. Hate when that happens. Carrey yells at the indifferent tow guy to no avail.

The Transporter (2002)

1991 Mercedes-Benz SEL (W140)

2.5 stars

Jason Statham stars in The Transporter, a car-movie classic, as Frank Martin, an ex-Special Forces mercenary driver. At the beginning of the flick, he hot-wires a W140-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class to escape a gunfight, crashes it through a gate, and inadvertently kidnaps a crime lord's daughter to save the day. He doesn't stay a Mercedes man for long, though—Statham's character drives Audis in the movie's two action-packed sequels.

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE Convertible (W111)

3 stars

A thirtysomething Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones gets picked up by her new boyfriend, played by Hugh Grant, who drives a blue 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE convertible. Jones loses her scarf in the wind as the couple drives topless on their weekend holiday, and she later arrives at their lodging with a wild new blown-out doo. [Insert drum beat here.] It's a silly movie but it features a really sweet ride, too.

Casino (1995)

1975 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL (R107)

3 stars

Sharon Stone's character Ginger rams a 450 SL into gangster Sam Rothstein's (Robert De Niro's) car in Martin Scorsese's now-classic 1995 film Casino, which is (of course) set in Las Vegas. Stone also drives the Mercedes over the lawn and later backs into the side of a Cadillac before speeding away. Kids, please don't try this at home.

The Hangover (2009)

1965 Mercedes-Benz 220 SE Cabriolet (W111)

3 stars

In the brah-medy The Hangover, the main characters' borrowed ride for a road trip to a Vegas bachelor party is, what else, a beautiful 1965 Mercedes-Benz 220 SE Cabriolet. Like the movie's stars, during the film the car gets trashed in Sin City, where it meets a sad fate that includes a tiger attack, a T-bone impact with a Cadillac Escalade, and lots and lots of dust. Five cars were used during the filming, and two of them reportedly were chopped-up coupes. Thankfully, two of the convertibles survived the production and you can see one of them above as the "wolf pack" cruises towards the Las Vegas Strip.

American Gigolo (1980)

1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL (R107)

3.5 stars

Richard Gere, as the lead in American Gigolo, drives a mean black Mercedes Benz 450 SL convertible over the credits of director Paul Schrader's crime drama. Probably the best part of the movie is this scene, where Blondie sings Call Me on the soundtrack and Gere cruises on the Pacific Coast Highway in the sleek drop-top. The film also stars actress/model Lauren Hutton, but the car is really the star for us.

The Rookie (1990)

1990 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL (R129)

3.5 Mercedes-Benz Stars

The Rookie is a buddy cop flick in which a veteran detective played by Clint Eastwood teams up with a rookie played by Charlie Sheen. The mismatched pair are investigating an exotic car theft ring in Los Angeles and snag a Mercedes 500SL convertible before driving it out of a giant window, over an explosion, and crashing through a warehouse skylight. "Engineered like no other car," Eastwood's character quips, as he reminds his partner to fasten his seatbelt.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

2006 Mercedes-AMG G55 (W463)

4 stars

Bruce Willis reprises his role cynical New York City super cop John McClane in A Good Day to Die Hard, engaging in another series of implausible world-saving acts while chasing a very bad guy. On the topic of Benzes, McClane crashes a stolen G55 AMG off a bridge and lands on top of a transporter truck full of Porsches. Naturally, Willis drives over them in his mini-Merc tank, and then crushes dozens of car roofs during rush hour traffic in pursuit of his estranged son through the streets of Moscow. It's an incredibly unbelievable turn, even for the rugged G-wagen, but it is still fun and entertaining. The last and seemingly least popular Die Hard movie also featured several Mercedes-Benz G-Classes, Sprinter vans, and Unimogs being destroyed as well.

Ronin (1988)

1976 Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL 6.9 (W116)

4 stars

The thriller Ronin, directed by John Frankenheimer, features some of the best car chase scenes in cinema history. Robert De Niro stars, but actor Jean Reno steals the show, especially when he is behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL during a tire-squealing chase sequence. His copilot even manages to fire a rocket launcher from the car's sunroof during the wild chase scene, in which the Mercedes joins an Audi S8, Peugeot 605, and a Citroen in an epic run-in with the baddies.