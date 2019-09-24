This year marks the return of the Land Rover Defender, which traces its roots back to the Land Rover Series 1, England's original off-roader. America, not to be left out, recently re-upped its off-road portfolio, too, with the JL Jeep Wrangler. We're eager to put them head-to-head. But until we do, why not watch Top Gear put their original forebears to the test?

In this episode (Season 23, Episode 1) the Willys Jeep takes on the Land Rover Series 1 in an epic battle of strength, durability, and clarity of purpose at the hands of Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc. Along the way, there are tugs-of-war, drag queens, the Pope, and, of course, assorted hijinks. Reliant Robins are also involved, both upright and inverted.

In the celebrity seat are hot-shoe chef Gordon Ramsey and Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg. Also tested: the Dodge Viper ACR and the Chevy Corvette Z06.

The ultimate Top Gear U.K. collection is now available on the MotorTrend streaming service. Sign up for a free trial to binge the largest collection of Top Gear U.K. entertainment!