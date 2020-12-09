Set the date on the calendar, kids! Top Gear America is (finally!) coming exclusively to the MotorTrend App, starting January 29, 2021! This isn't some rip-off of that hokey motoring show from across the pond, either—this is die-hard car enthusiasts who live and breathe everything cars.

When two of the most influential brands in automotive history—MotorTrend and Top Gear—join forces on a car show, what could go wrong?

Who Is Crazy Enough to take on Top Gear America?

See all 12 photos

We couldn't ask just anyone to take up the American mantle of the most iconic car show in history. There have been many copycats and tributes over the years, but they all pale in comparison to that most venerable of trios: Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond. But this ain't that! Sure, we're calling it Top Gear, and it's a trio of hosts, and it's about cars. But what made the original show great wasn't the formula, it was the rapport and comradery of the hosts. The three lucky enthusiasts we've chosen have all of that in spades. Between the gas-fueled passion for life that is Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry's Emmy-winning comedic stylings, and the vast car knowledge and driving skill of Jethro Bovingdon, our new trio is sure to entertain.

Dax Shepard

Famous for movies like Idiocracy and Zathura, with TV shows like Parenthood to throw in as well—Dax Shepard basically keeps working to pay for his next gas-powered toy. It might be a Bentley Continental GTS, it could be a long-travel Chevy K5 Blazer, it could be half a dozen motorcycles because they're cheaper and that means he can buy more (very sound logic, in our opinion)—Dax needs to own it.

He's already out of space and is building a "barn" at his Southern California ranch to house more cars and motorcycles, but he never stops thinking about the next one. And he isn't precious about modifying things, either. If it doesn't turn and stop just as well as it goes, Mr. Shepard is happy to modify anything however he sees fit. Numbers-matching? Who cares! Collectability? He'd rather collect miles and smiles. If it burns gas, Dax wants to drive it. Fast. 'Nuff said.

See all 12 photos

Rob Corddry

Actor and comedian Rob Corddry loves everything car-related. Old car, new car, fast car, slow car—there's something to love in all of it. He may or may not know why one engine is better than another or if positraction is the way to go (but we think he's just being coy), he doesn't want to get all bogged down in the details. Just get psyched about the cars! That's Rob's philosophy on loving automobiles. Hmm, an enthusiast who can, and happily will, talk cars until the streetlights turn off and has won four primetime Emmy awards for his acting and writing career. Is that really a good fit for a car show?

Jethro Bovingdon

You know his words from MotorTrend and Automobile magazines, you know his face and his driving from Head 2 Head on the MotorTrend App, but did you know Jethro Bovingdon has two class wins at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring? And did you also know he's driven just about every car you can think of? If it's a supercar from the modern era, Jethro has probably driven it and told you all you could ever want to know about it.

As with the other two, Jethro is a lifelong petrolhead (British for car person) along with his father and brothers who are professional mechanics. How else could the four of them survive a transcontinental road trip in a Citroen D Super? And no one but a serious fanatic would spend years chasing an 8-minute lap record at The 'Ring.

Can Top Gear America Walk the Walk?

See all 12 photos

What's a car show without cars and antics? Boring! And, also, not really a car show. We're going to try to avoid that. How, you ask? How does racing three very different expressions of a supercar sound? Or learning how to drift? Maybe throwing in a touching tribute to a modern legend? That's just the series premiere. Try to keep up as Dax, Rob, and Jethro define a new era of classic cars and set future trends in collecting, then prove you can go overlanding for less money than some people spend on the wheel and tire package on their rigs.

Still not satisfied?! We've got road trips, we've got the muscliest of muscle cars, we've got land-speed racing, rally racing, road racing, drag racing—Ferrari versus a homemade station wagon racing! Which supercar SUV is the best? Can you float a 10,000-pound vehicle on tires? Even learn how to pull one over on a significant other while test-driving a BMW X5M.

And that's just the beginning. It all starts January 29, 2021, only on the MotorTrend App!

Subscribe to the MotorTrend App!

Not a subscriber yet? First, why not? There are literally thousands of hours of car-themed content just waiting for your eyeballs. Second, it's only $2 a month with the Hooptie Holiday Bundle—sign up today! Where else can you get 3,600+ hours of car-themed content, including all 27 seasons of Top Gear UK and Roadkill and Wheeler Dealers and Speed Racer? Nowhere but the MotorTrend App.