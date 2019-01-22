Barrett-Jackson has claimed its largest-grossing Scottsdale auction in the company’s history this year, raking in a total of $131.6 million in vehicle and memorabilia sales over the weeklong event. More than 1,800 vehicles traded hands, representing more than $118 million and a sell-through rate surpassing 99 percent, helped along by Barrett-Jackson’s no-reserve policy on most lots.

At the top of the regular lot results was a 2019 McLaren Senna which brought a winning bid of $1,457,000 against its MSRP of roughly $840,000—a nice profit for the seller. Runner-up honors went to the six-wheeled 2014 Mercedes-Benz G63 6X6, one of just over 100 built, which sold for $1,210,000; the G63 6X6 cost roughly half a million dollars when new. The third top-seller was a 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Edition, which brought $918,500.

Several highly-anticipated cars were earmarked for charity, which brought greatly exaggerated prices. (While the chance to contribute to worthy causes is nice, the results were no doubt assisted by their tax-write-off value.) The very first production 2020 Toyota Supra with VIN 20201 sold for a staggering $2.1 million, the proceeds going to benefit the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation, while the first 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition brought $2.5 million to be donated to United Way for Southeastern Michigan. A 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, VIN 001, went to a new home for $1.1 million that will be given to diabetes research group JDRF. Excluding these charity lots, the full list of the top 10 sellers is below: