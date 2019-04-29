/ Toe 2 Toe: The Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus divides with its styling, dazzles with its performance, and stuns with its sound. But is it a real Lamborghini? After all, the majority of the truly super SUV is built in Hungary, its engine is from Porsche, and the interior is heavily from Audi.

We tested a Urus during our All-Stars evaluations back in December, and although we were impressed with the brutish power developed from its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine, 640 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, some members of our staff found it to be “too functional to be a Lamborghini.” This was one of the points my partner Conner Golden and I bickered about ahead of the episode; does its practicality help or hinder its case?

Another point of contention was the Urus’ shared vehicle architecture with other Volkswagen Group SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, and Audi Q8. At one point, Conner asserted that the Urus could be seen as more of an Audi RSQ8 than an actual Lamborghini. That’s a hot take that could only be verified by spending a full day behind the wheel of a flamboyant “Giallo” tester.

How do you evaluate a Lamborghini SUV on regular roads? We figured that we’d use the car in the same way most of its owners likely will by taking it out to a fancy coffee shop and through the In -N-Out drive through. After all, as our own Nelson Ireson said in his writeup of the Urus for our 2019 All-Stars issue, it’s the “Lamborghini for the other six days of the week.” Basically, we’d be using the Urus to “flex” and “stunt” as some of our fellow millennials would say.

To what conclusion did we arrive? Is the Urus a “real” Lamborghini? Tune in to the full episode of Toe 2 Toe to find out!