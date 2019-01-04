My colleague Conner Golden and I are known not only to have differing opinions on cars, but also differing outlooks on life. I embrace new experiences with anticipation and an open mind while Conner’s approach to everything is more “been there, done that.”

In this episode of Toe 2 Toe, we’re driving the all-new Aston Martin Vantage, which boasts an AMG-sourced twin-turbo V-8 and a shorter, retooled version of the platform found beneath Aston’s DB11. The car has clearly been worked over thoroughly by Aston’s engineers to compete with the best from the likes of Porsche and Mercedes-AMG.

I’d never been behind the wheel of an Aston Martin before we filmed, so I had little frame of reference other than, perhaps, the handful of British cars from other manufacturers I’ve driven and I’ve reviewed. Conner, however, has wheeled most of the brand’s recent models and came into the shoot with a notion of what to expect—and his usual perspective.

Did the experience blow my mind? Did it change Conner’s thoughts on the car? Will he speak to me again after spending an entire day together? Check out the video for the answers to these questions and more, and stay tuned for future episodes!