Three Cool Things About the 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design

MANHATTAN, New York — My mom loves the 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 and is seriously considering trading in her Nissan for one. She drove a V70 station wagon for years and would probably still own it if my younger brother didn’t trash it. If she does get an XC40, I’m sure she will never let him drive it—sorry, bro.

I’m not a big fan of Compact Utility Vehicles (CUVs), but after spending a weekend behind the wheel of an XC40 AWD R-Design around NYC and to the Jersey shore and back—it easily won me over.

Here are three cool things about the 2019 Volvo XC40.

1. The T5 engine. Volvo’s 2.0-liter turbo inline-four cylinder engine offers 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The turbo four is mated to a smooth eight-speed manual transmission with all-wheel drive. This standard powertrain is a solid performer for daily driving and the AWD came in handy during some wicked torrential thunderstorms.

2. Good things come in small packages. The XC40 measures 174.2 x 73.3 x 65.0 inches and has a wheelbase of 106.4-inches. Volvo’s four-door can seat five passengers if one of those is a child or dog. The CUV is the perfect size for squeezing into compact mall parking spaces and we even managed to easily park it on the Lower East Side on a Friday night.

3. It looks stylish. The R-Design trim package adds $2,500 to the XC40’s base price of $36,195 and includes 19-inch wheels with all-season rubber, Sensus Navigation Pro with a 9.0-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch driver display screen, and leather/Nubuck (suede-like) seats and upholstery. It also received a coat of Bursting Blue Metal paint ($595) with contrasting gloss black roof and rails, and gloss black mirrors—the combo looks great and really stands out from the crowd.

