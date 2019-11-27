In an effort to promote tourism in Saudi Arabia, the capital city of Riyadh is holding a new, 66-day-long program dubbed Riyadh Season. Riyadh Season consists of many cultural events, one of which is a major celebration of the automobile called the Riyadh Car Show. As part of the show, U.S.-based Worldwide Auctioneers, a collector-car auction house that also hosts sales in Monterey, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona, held its inaugural auction in Riyadh. The highlight of the sale was clearly this heavily customized Peterbilt big rig, which sold for an eye-watering $13.2 million. The lowlight? Worldwide sold only three percent of its 120-car inventory, which is just four vehicles if you don't want to do the math.

The high-selling truck, a 1984 Peterbilt 359 Ultra Custom TT Crew Cab called THOR 24, hammered sold at $12 million, which was boosted to its $13.2 million final price once the auction house's 10 percent buyer's premium was added. The auction catalog boasts many superlatives for the truck, calling it "the world's greatest custom heavy truck," and "the most powerful big rig ever built." Those may well be true, with builder Mike Harrah instilling the truck with not one, but two 14.0-liter V-12 Detroit Diesel engines for a claimed total of 3,974 horsepower. The truck also features a customized independent suspension, a manual gearbox, and power disc brakes. The stretched Peterbilt chassis measures a whopping 44 feet long and weighs 32,000 pounds, but Worldwide claims a top speed of 130 mph when the nitrous boost system is activated. In addition to the engine's 12 superchargers, there are also four 12-foot drag parachutes to help slow down THOR after Vmax runs.

The catalog cites Harrah's terrific attention to detail—which you can read about more in-depth here—including the chrome plating and bare aluminum applied everywhere on THOR's underside. Other bits of flash include an oversized 1933 Ford-style grille, a chrome roof-mounted spoiler, a sunroof, spiked lugnuts, and plenty of air horns. The back of the truck includes a mural of its namesake Norse god, Thor. Inside, passengers are treated to a 1,500-watt audio system, seven video screens, a polished aluminum dashboard, and lots of LED lighting.

Unfortunately, despite the massive truck's equally massive sales result, there wasn't much action elsewhere in the sale. Two Ferraris found new homes: a 2014 F12 Berlinetta brought $247,500 and a 1985 Testarossa with unfortunate aftermarket wheels did very well at $159,500. (We have pictures of these in the gallery, but we know you're here for THOR, so there are plenty of shots of the rig.) The fourth car to sell was a "2030 CFG" electric car, claimed to have been owned by the ex-crown prince of Saudi Arabia. No pictures or details on this vehicle were offered in the catalog, although the car fetched a large $850,000.

The rest of the vehicles in the sale ran the gamut from resto-modded American classics to late-model supercars and vintage European sports cars, and although some bids seemed to be high enough to do the trick, everything else went unsold. In fact, several vehicles were withdrawn from the sale entirely by their consignors, perhaps sensing that no meaningful bids would be forthcoming. In a video recap, Worldwide principal John Kruse said, "We set two world records, one for the highest-priced custom vehicle ever sold, but unfortunately the other one is probably for the lowest [sell-through] percentage at an auction sale ever to happen. [We're] blazing some new inroads here; Saudis are not necessarily ready to buy cars at auction."