While the Detroit auto show is underway in January here in the U.S., the Tokyo Auto Salon will start the same week, and there’s at least one car we know of that’s going to be there that we wish was over here: Honda’s Modulo Neo Classic Racer.

The silver mighty mite is based on the little, Kei-class mid-engine Honda S660 Neo Classic. It’ll never happen, but we can dream right? The new Modulo neo-classical racer design won the top prize at the 2016 Tokyo Auto Salon and was released as a kit back in August.

The kit adds black plastic headlight covers reminiscent of tape applied to sealed-beam lamps, bolt-on fender flares, front and rear spoilers, sporty red and blue graphics, black retro-style fender-mounted mirrors, and, in a nice touch, leather straps for the tiny hood.

We don’t know what upgrades the car receives under the hood, but a stock S660 packs an inline three-cylinder engine that cranks out 63 horsepower and 77 lb-ft of torque. That one is available with a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic, the proper choice between the two being obvious.

Honda is showing several other cars at the Tokyo Salon including the Trip Van, a rad little surf van with headlights borrowed from the Honda Urban EV concept. We liked that concept so much our very own Robert Cumberford named it our 2018 Concept of the Year along with its Sports EV counterpart.