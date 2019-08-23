Behold! This is the Porsche Taycan Electric Sport Sedan’s Interior

In our first ride in the Porsche Taycan electric sedan, we could tell it was the new benchmark for EV handling, unseating the Tesla Model S. Now, it looks like Porsche’s all-electric four-door will give the Tesla a run for its money in the interior department as well. Porsche has released the first images of the Taycan’s uncamouflaged cabin, and so far we like what we see.

The interior design blends modern and classic Porsche themes, with a dashboard that channels the 1963 Porsche 911. A raked center console divides driver and passenger, and houses a slick-looking 8.4-inch haptic touchscreen for audio, navigation, and climate controls. But the highlight of the cockpit is the pair of 10.9-inch infotainment screens in the center stack and dashboard. The central screen comes standard, and the passenger-side screen is optional. Meanwhile, a free-standing 16.8-inch curved screen serves as the instrument cluster, which can be set to one of four display modes. Taking a page from the Tesla Model 3’s playbook, the Taycan receives a “Virtual Airflow Control” system, which dispenses with manual vents in favor of digital controls.

Because this is an electric car—albeit a luxurious and sporty one—Porsche knows it needs to offer a range of eco-friendly material options for the interior. A leather-free microfiber upholstery called “Race-Tex” is available for the first time, and is made partially of recycled polyester fibers. The floor is covered by a recycled fiber called Econyl, which is made from repurposed fishing nets and other reclaimed materials. Of course, you can still get a traditional leather interior, but there’s also a sustainably tanned Club Leather “OLEA” option that somehow involves olive leaves in the tanning process. Neat.

We still don’t have official range or power figures, but based on what we know so far, the Porsche Taycan is shaping up to be a serious Tesla competitor. We’ll find out more when the Porsche Taycan is revealed in full next month. For now, take in the EV’s gorgeous interior.