The Ugliest Cars of the 2000s

The 2000s brought us Myspace, Facebook, Twitter, an excess of lame boy bands, and the final episode of MTV's Total Request Live. If most of those weren't bad enough, the decade also introduced some of the most memorable ugly cars ever seen, from roads to congested shopping mall parking lots to fast food drive-thru lines and everywhere else you turned.

For more entertainment and sheer laughter as part of Automobile's ongoing series of ugly cars, here is an abbreviated list of the best/worst ugly cars made in the 2000s:

See all 18 photos

2006-2014 Subaru Tribeca

Deriving its name from a happening New York City neighborhood, the Subaru Tribeca featured a grille that screamed bland personality and insecurity. Initially launched with an ad campaign that featured "Dust in the Wind" by Kansas, the original Tribeca "boasted" a design met with more than a few snickers. Subaru made revisions for the 2008 model year, but they didn't help much; a rounded body and triangular grille were not enough to stop this ship from sinking. Tribeca total sales didn't quite reach 77,000 units, making it one of the worst-selling vehicles in the U.S. Still, though it definitely qualified for entry onto lists of ugly cars, the Tribeca did not go out without a fight: it won awards for its interior and safety before riding into the sunset.

See all 18 photos

2002-2007 Buick Rendezvous

Despite its dreadful appearance and place right at home among other ugly cars, the Buick Rendezvous actually surpassed projected sales and helped General Motors recover from the blunder that was the Pontiac Aztek. An aggressive value-pricing strategy helped make the Rendezvous a lot more affordable than supposed competitors like the Lexus RX and Acura MDX. Sharing its bones with the Aztek, perhaps the Rendezvous' biggest transgression transpired in the rear where everything blended together. Not even a commercial featuring Tiger Woods could trick consumers into buying this oddball.

See all 18 photos

2003-2010 Kia Amanti

The executive-level Amanti sedan was regarded as Kia's flagship vehicle, and it had an alter ego named Opirus. While there is much to say about the awkward roofline, specifically toward the rear, the front end takes the cake here. To keen observers, the Amanti was a botched copy of a 1990s Mercedes-Benz E-Class and a more than worthy entry onto anyone's list of ugly cars.

Read More:

See all 18 photos

2007-2012 Dodge Nitro

Fiat Chrysler got out of control in a single decade and is responsible for producing some of the most memorable ugly cars born in the 2000s. This automaker failed to win over consumers with the Dodge Caliber, PT Cruiser, and Jeep Compass; the Dodge Nitro, a Jeep Liberty on steroids, did not do FCA design any more favors. Sales never gained traction, and Nitro production effectively ceased in 2011.

See all 18 photos

2003-2007 Saturn Ion

Do you remember that cool commercial of objects being thrown at the Saturn Ion? Saturn's dent-resistant marketing campaign with the slogan "People First" seemed promising, but it could not prevent the inevitable end. Ugly cars? The short-lived Saturn Ion disappeared into another galaxy and was replaced by the Opel Astra. On the bright side, it at least gave us the Saturn Ion Quad Coupe with those bitchin' rear clamshell doors.

See all 18 photos

2006-2011 Chevrolet HHR

Launched at the 2005 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Chevrolet HHR reminded us—and everyone else—of another four-wheeled catastrophe. Of course, it was no coincidence the HHR closely resembled the Chrysler PT Cruiser as the two shared the same designer, Bryan Nesbitt. Though Chevrolets of the 1940s and 1950s inspired the HHR's design, the car indeed looked more like a PT Cruiser spin-off. The Chevrolet HHR reached its best sales in 2007 with 105,175 sold.

See all 18 photos

2001-2007 Suzuki Aerio

Just as dorky-looking as the Toyota Echo, the Suzuki Aerio was internationally known as the Suzuki Liana, short for "Life in A New Age." Famous for its three-year stint on Top Gear, the bubble-shaped Aerio came in the form of a sedan and hatchback.

The Aerio SX hatchback had a sportier appearance yet looked deranged with its narrow front end and enlarged body. With the exception of China, Aerio production ceased in 2007 worldwide; it was replaced by the Suzuki SX4.

See all 18 photos

2003-2011 Honda Element

Including the Honda Element on this list of ugly cars pains us, because it was useful, practical, and even fun to drive, especially if you opted for the available manual transmission. Today, it's become something of a cult classic, and we appreciate it overall.

Built on a modified CR-V platform, the Element featured rear-hinged side doors and a brilliant interior design that provided ample cargo space. It exceeded expectations when introduced, and Honda sold a total of 67,478 examples. Impressive sales, however, did not diminish this box's weirdness in terms of pure styling. Regardless, the Element managed to snag "Top Safety Pick" and "Dog Car of the Year" awards between 2007 and 2010 before production ceased in 2011.

More Videos Rare Metals: Classic Cars of the 1990s at Throwback Meet II Petrolhead Planet Preview: Epic Drives in Epic Cars 1970 Ford F100 Highboy ICON Reformer: One Sweet Truck 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Pro Racers Take 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Shows Its Stuff on the Test Track Chiron Pur Sport - Dynamic Reveal Teaser - Instagram Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2022 GMC Hummer EV Electric Truck: Removable Roof Panels Teaser 2021 TLX Teaser Clip Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1:8-Scale Model Yes, This Is an *Inflatable* Scooter That Fits in a Bag Pro Racer's Take: 2020 BMW Z4 M40i