/ Bugatti Chiron Sky View Glass Roof Available

The Bugatti Chiron gets a T-top? Never. Instead, say hello to Sky View—two-fixed glass panels for the roof of your $2.5-million-dollar set of wheels.

The luxury manufacturer plans to display its latest option during Monterey Car Week next month in Pebble Beach, California.

The fixed glass panels each measure 25.6-inches long and 17.3-inches wide. Luckily, they have a new laminated structure with four layers of thin glass and are positioned handsomely above the driver and passenger seats.

Wind and road noise is reduced and infrared radiation is redirected away from the car (and you) to guarantee “maximum thermal comfort” according to Bugatti. Compared to a Chiron with a standard roof, the Chiron “Sky View” adds an additional 1.06-inches of headroom. Nice.

No price has been given for this nifty new feature, but it is ready to order today. If you want a closer look before you order, see it in person at Pebble Beach from August 18-26.