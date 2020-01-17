The Over 200-Mile Range EV Club

So, you're serious about buying or leasing a new electric vehicle and don't want to wait for a Rivian, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, VW, or others that may or may not arrive this year? Congratulations on making the tech jump, but good luck if you don't have a private charger, because relying solely on the current public charging infrastructure isn't a real solution.

Here's a list of the top performers that should take you where you need to go—and back!—on a single charge. And remember these are range estimates—depending on how you drive, the weather, and many other factors, including features like "Ludicrous" mode, can decrease an EV's range substantially.



PorscheÂ TaycanÂ Turbo | Range: 201 MilesÂ | Base Price: $150,900

Over 670Â horsepower, zero to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds, and a range ofÂ at least 201Â miles on a single charge? And it's a Porsche? Hell, yeah. TheÂ Taycan'sÂ price tag includes three years of free public chargingâsweet.Â If you want more power and can sacrifice on the range, theÂ Turbo SÂ packs 751 horsesÂ and delivers anÂ EPA-estimated 192 milesÂ of range.



Audi e-tronÂ | Range: 204 MilesÂ | Base Price: $75,795

Audi is serious about its EV game and the e-tronÂ SUV is the first of a long line of electric vehicles from the marque. A 95-kilowatt-hour battery pack offers a decent range ofÂ 204Â milesÂ and its motors tout a 0-60 mph time in 5.5 seconds.



Nissan Leaf Plus | Range: 226 Miles | Base Price: $37,475

The Leaf Plus packs a 62-kWh battery and a 226-mile range versus a regular Leaf with a 40-kWh battery and only 150-mile range. TheÂ affordableÂ Plus versionÂ starts at $37,475 before incentives.



Jaguar I-PaceÂ | Range: 234 MilesÂ | Base Price: $81,495

This gorgeous one-speed and recent 2019Â AutomobileÂ All-Star contender seats fiveÂ adultsÂ andÂ offersÂ a range of 234Â milesÂ as well asÂ 394 horsepower and 512Â lb-ftÂ of torque. It'll sprint from zero to 60 mphÂ in 4.0 seconds.



Kia Niro EVÂ | Range: 239 MilesÂ | Base Price: $39,545

The spunky Niro'sÂ 64-kWhÂ battery packÂ supplies the juice for itsÂ 201 horsepowerÂ andÂ 291 pound-feet of torque from its electric motor.Â A fun and funky choice, it shares its powertrain with the boxy Soul EV that's coming next year.



Hyundai Kona ElectricÂ | Range: 258 MilesÂ | Base Price: $37,495

The normal EV has arrived and its name is Kona. It looks modern and sharpÂ for aÂ compact SUVÂ andÂ offers 258Â miles of range.Â The Kona packs aÂ 64Â kWhÂ battery,Â and its motors deliver 201 horsepower and 291Â lb-ftÂ of torque.



Chevrolet BoltÂ | Range: 259 MilesÂ | Base Price: $37,495

The Chevrolet Bolt is a 2017Â AutomobileÂ All-Star that deliversÂ 259Â miles of rangeÂ (upÂ fromÂ Â 238)Â and its motor lays down 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. The feisty four-door hatch can scoot from 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds.



TeslaÂ Model 3Â | Range: 220-322Â MilesÂ | Base Price: $36,200-$49,690

The Model 3 wasÂ ourÂ 2018Â AutomobileÂ Design of the Year pickÂ andÂ nowÂ you can finally order the $35,000 version ($36,200 including delivery). It comes with an estimated 220 miles of rangeÂ andÂ hits 60 mphÂ mark in 5.6 secondsÂ on its way toÂ a top speed of 130 mph.Â Depending on the battery youÂ pick,Â standard range varies from 220Â milesÂ up to 322Â miles for the top Long Range variant.



TeslaÂ Model XÂ | Range:Â 258-328Â Miles| Base Price:Â $82,190-$86,190

Until the more affordable Model Y rolls out,Â the seven-seatÂ SUVÂ with funky falcon wing doorsÂ offers up to 328-mile range and can tow up to 5,000Â pounds. Its dual motors with all-wheel drive can sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. The price does not include autopilot and other tech goodies, but if you order a standard five-seater instead of seven, the price starts at $89,500.