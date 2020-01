The Over 200-Mile Range EV Club

So, you're serious about buying or leasing a new electric vehicle and don't want to wait for a Rivian, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, VW, or others that may or may not arrive this year? Congratulations on making the tech jump, but good luck if you don't have a private charger, because relying solely on the current public charging infrastructure isn't a real solution.

Here's a list of the top performers that should take you where you need to go—and back!—on a single charge. And remember these are range estimates—depending on how you drive, the weather, and many other factors, including features like "Ludicrous" mode, can decrease an EV's range substantially.



Porsche Taycan Turbo | Range: 201 Miles | Base Price: $150,900

Over 670 horsepower, zero to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds, and a range of at least 201 miles on a single charge? And it's a Porsche? Hell, yeah. The Taycan's price tag includes three years of free public charging—sweet. If you want more power and can sacrifice on the range, the Turbo S packs 751 horses and delivers an EPA-estimated 192 miles of range.



Audi e-tron | Range: 204 Miles | Base Price: $75,795

Audi is serious about its EV game and the e-tron SUV is the first of a long line of electric vehicles from the marque. A 95-kilowatt-hour battery pack offers a decent range of 204 miles and its motors tout a 0-60 mph time in 5.5 seconds.



Nissan Leaf Plus | Range: 226 Miles | Base Price: $37,475

The Leaf Plus packs a 62-kWh battery and a 226-mile range versus a regular Leaf with a 40-kWh battery and only 150-mile range. The affordable Plus version starts at $37,475 before incentives.



Jaguar I-Pace | Range: 234 Miles | Base Price: $81,495

This gorgeous one-speed and recent 2019 Automobile All-Star contender seats five adults and offers a range of 234 miles as well as 394 horsepower and 512 lb-ft of torque. It'll sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds.



Kia Niro EV | Range: 239 Miles | Base Price: $39,545

The spunky Niro's 64-kWh battery pack supplies the juice for its 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque from its electric motor. A fun and funky choice, it shares its powertrain with the boxy Soul EV that's coming next year.



Hyundai Kona Electric | Range: 258 Miles | Base Price: $37,495

The normal EV has arrived and its name is Kona. It looks modern and sharp for a compact SUV and offers 258 miles of range. The Kona packs a 64 kWh battery, and its motors deliver 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft of torque.



Chevrolet Bolt | Range: 259 Miles | Base Price: $37,495

The Chevrolet Bolt is a 2017 Automobile All-Star that delivers 259 miles of range (up from  238) and its motor lays down 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. The feisty four-door hatch can scoot from 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds.



Tesla Model 3 | Range: 220-322 Miles | Base Price: $36,200-$49,690

The Model 3 was our 2018 Automobile Design of the Year pick and now you can finally order the $35,000 version ($36,200 including delivery). It comes with an estimated 220 miles of range and hits 60 mph mark in 5.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 130 mph. Depending on the battery you pick, standard range varies from 220 miles up to 322 miles for the top Long Range variant.



Tesla Model X | Range: 258-328 Miles| Base Price: $82,190-$86,190

Until the more affordable Model Y rolls out, the seven-seat SUV with funky falcon wing doors offers up to 328-mile range and can tow up to 5,000 pounds. Its dual motors with all-wheel drive can sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. The price does not include autopilot and other tech goodies, but if you order a standard five-seater instead of seven, the price starts at $89,500.