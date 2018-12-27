The Most Popular Automobile Stories of 2018

As far as total interest goes, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado by far crushed the completion to take top honors in this year’s popularity contest, while the next two spots were claimed by SUVs, specifically Toyota’s all-new RAV4 and the upcoming 2020 Cadillac Escalade. Trucks pop up on the rest of the list, too, but the AMG GT sedan and Corvette ZR1 are present and accounted for. Scroll to see what your fellow readers were most interested in this year, and follow the links to see the complete stories.

1. 12 Cool Things About the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado

“The two-inch factory lift kit wasn’t always a no-brainer. But then Chevrolet considered the amount of business the aftermarket draws through sales of such setups. Engineers initially chuckled at the idea but soon designed the Silverado’s frame, suspension, and half-shaft angles to accommodate the kit. Chevy expects to sell loads of trucks equipped with it.”—Mac Morrison

2. Seven Things To Know About the 2019 Toyota RAV4

“Though the new RAV4 is about the same size as the old one, it now rides on the Toyota New Global Architecture that underpins the Camry. The size doesn’t change much, but the proportions do, and that is a major contributor to the RAV4’s radical new look.”—Aaron Gold

3. 2020 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV: What to Expect

The ’20 Escalade represents Cadillac’s best opportunity to finally raise its leather and fabric quality, switchgear, and fit and finish to Mercedes-Benz/BMW/Audi levels. Expect Cadillac to offer Super Cruise Level 2 (or higher, depending on speed of development) semi-autonomy.

4. 2019 New and Future Cars: Chevrolet

It’s becoming clearer now how Chevrolet will be able to offer a double-overhead-cam V-8 engine option for its tradition-defying, all-new mid-engine Corvette, code-named Y2: It appears to be the old economies of scale equation.

5. 755-Horsepower 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is the Fastest, Most Powerful Vette Ever

“It’s the return of the King Kong Corvette, a supercharged superstar with 755 horsepower. It’s the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1–the fastest, most powerful production Vette to ever scorch the pavement.”—Mike Floyd

6. 2019 Ram 1500 Arrives in Motown

“Perhaps most striking in the new design is the ’19 Ram 1500’s organic, “fuselage”-style side surfacing, recalling Chrysler design of the early ‘60s and again, the early ‘70s. Designers also raised the top of the bed rails by 1-1/2-inches, says Ram’s design chief, Joe Dehner.”—Todd Lassa

7. 2018 Shelby Raptor Can Be Yours for $117,460

“Need a better Ford F-150 Raptor with more horsepower and torque? The 2018 Shelby Raptor package adds an additional 75 horses and 100 lb ft of torque—that’s up to 525 horsepower and 610 lb ft of torque.”—E.T.

8. 2019 Ford Ranger Arrives in Dealerships Early Next Year

“It looks very much like the same Ford Ranger that has been on-sale in Europe and other foreign markets in that interim. In a reversal of the Mulally-era One Ford touted for the ’12 Focus, however, the Blue Oval truck people say the Ranger has been heavily redesigned for the U.S. market, and has its own, unique box-frame construction.”—T.L.

9. 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Arrives at Last

“For the first time, we transferred the AMG design DNA to a four-door model,” says Mercedes-AMG chief designer Volker Hellwig, proudly pointing at an early concept. “Characteristic elements include multibeam headlamps, a shark nose front end, a so-called jet wing front apron, slimline LED taillights and low-drag wheels. Completely new is the tapered greenhouse which sports a sleek and low roofline and large rear doors for easy entry and exit.”—Georg Kacher

10. Seven Things You Need to Know About the 2019 Ram 1500

“The fifth-generation Ram is on track to possibly win over more than a few Ford and Chevy fans. For starters, it’s available in six trim levels—Limited, Longhorn, Laramie, Rebel, Big Horn, and Tradesman. Plus, there are 12 paint colors and 15 new wheel designs to choose from. Aside from being built it Sterling Heights, Michigan—here are seven more reasons why you should give the Ram a closer look.”—E.T.