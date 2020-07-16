Fiending for gameday? Missing your NFL fix? How about re-living some of the best-ever Super Bowl car commercials while we wait for pigskin to meet grass and return the world to its proper order? It's Super Bowl in July—or at least the commercials.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: "Dear Predictable"

One year after its arrival in the U.S., the Alfa Romeo Giulia delivered a performance as artful as its exterior in "Dear Predictable," aired during Super Bowl LI in 2017. As the Giulia unleashes its exhaust note on a dream-worthy country road, a woman's soothing voice narrates a Dear John letter to predictability. A speeding Giulia and the music of Chromatics carries out the message with grace. Our favorite line is the letter's sign-off: "See you around—Giulia."

Audi R8 V10 Plus: "The Commander"

The photographs on the wall remind a retired astronaut of his extraordinary achievements in space exploration. Nothing in life feels like flying to the moon--that is until his son arrives with an Audi R8 V10 plus. Aired in the first quarter of Super Bowl 50, "The Commander" tells the story of an astronaut who is bored in retirement until he rediscovers his passion for speed at the wheel of a powerful and loud Audi R8.

Chevrolet Camaro: "Chevy Happy Grad"

For its 2012 Super Bowl XLVI commercial promoting the Chevrolet Camaro, General Motors held a student film contest. A New York film student won with his deliciously entertaining "Happy Grad" concept: A mother walks her blind-folded son outside to surprise him with a graduation gift, immediately laying eyes on a bright yellow Camaro convertible. Even though this one is from eight years ago, we won't spoil it for you—but let's just say he'll probably be deleting that status update to replace it with a tear-filled rant.

Ford GT: "The One"

In what gear do you realize that a car is everything it's supposed to be? In what gear do you know nothing can catch you? In what gear do you know it's the one?

Aired during 2004's Super Bowl XXXVIII, a raucous Ford GT is seen whipping around a track as someone—presumably, the driver—waxes epistemological. It is the type of car commercial that leaves audiences wanting more tire-shredding track action—and maybe a bit more out of life.

Kia Optima: "A dream car. For real life. "

If we learned anything from Kia's 2012 Super Bowl XLVI commercial parading the Optima, it's that even a humble sedan can pack a punch. Kia managed to bring rock band Mötley Crüe, supermodel Adriana Lima, UFC champion Chuck Liddell, and nearly everything else likely to feature in a man's wild dreams together for one thrilling ride. Don't ever underestimate what the Korean automaker can pull off, because this commercial surely made some people put their beers down and pay attention.

Jaguar F-Type Coupe: "Rendezvous"

Among the many gifts the Brits have graced us with is the gorgeous Jaguar F-Type coupe. Jaguar's first-ever Super Bowl commercial in 2014 introduced the F-Type to the world and launched a campaign called "British Villains," featuring Ben Kingsley, Tom Hiddleston, and Mark Strong. The cast may be famous, but it's clear the car is the real star here.

Mercedes-Benz: "Welcome"

Cue Janis Joplin:

"Oh lord won't you buy me a Mercedes-Benz.

My friends all drive Porsches, I must make amends.

Worked hard all my lifetime, no help from my friends."

The frequencies of an old stereo, Joplin's raspy voice, and a vintage Mercedes-Benz driving itself in the opening scene of this commercial are precisely tuned to tug at the enthusiast's heart strings. Launched during Super Bowl XLV in 2011, this advertisement was Mercedes-Benz's first-ever Super Bowl commercial. Perhaps it was beginner's luck?

Porsche: "The Heist"

And finally, no list of the coolest ever Super Bowl car commercials ever would be complete without "The Heist," Porsche's entrant for Super Bowl LIV, capping the 2019 season. So, who wants to be the "bad guy" next?