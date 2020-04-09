See all 30 photos See all 30 photos

Recognized as the world's most luxurious car, the Rolls-Royce Phantom is undoubtedly the result of luxury being taken to a whole different playing field. Unveiled in July 2017 via a livestream, the eighth-generation Phantom made its official first public appearance in London at an exhibition celebrating every generation of the Phantom. The following year, Rolls-Royce introduced the "privacy suite" for its Extended Wheelbase Phantom, an option that transforms the rear cabin into a sumptuous hideaway.

Essentially, the privacy suite affords rear passengers ultimate shelter inside world-class transportation. Highlights include frequency-specific insulation, a fully integrated intercom system, all-around privacy curtains, an access aperture, two high-definition 12-inch monitors, and electrochromatic glass. Acting as a divider, the powered electrochromatic glass isolates rear passengers from the front cabin.

By simply pushing a button, this glass switches from transparent to fully opaque for when you need to be out of sight. Coupled with the starlight headliner, champagne, and reclining massaging seats, the privacy suite makes any rear occupant feel like their world is theirs.

2021 Aston Martin DBX

Â

The long-awaited SUV by Aston Martin finally arrived late in 2019 and, despite its modest size, apparently even LeBron James can get behind the wheel. Take a quick peek inside and you are welcomed by 200 hours of craftsmanship. In addition to plentiful high-end materials for customizing the interior to your preferred style, Aston Martin takes things up a few notches by offering 11 lifestyle packages.

These packages range from skiing gear for trips to Aspen, Colorado, to accessories for accommodating the kids when you are shuffling them to school and back home. Tailored to specific lifestyle needs, two of the coolest available packages are the "Event" and "Touring."

Need to get away from the mayhem and escape to the desert for a few nights? Then the Touring package is the way to go. Included in this package are an emergency first aid kit, cabin saddle bags, a four-piece luggage set, and lockable stowage underneath the front passenger seat. There is also an option for a more extensive six-piece luggage set for that future grand tour across the Midwest. The Event package is designed for picnics and contains a picnic blanket, modular hamper, Aston Martin umbrella, and event seating.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

See all 30 photos See all 30 photos

Everyone automatically assumes that in order to own a minivan you must have kids, but kids are not an official prerequisite. To that end, a minivan is one of the most versatile vehicles, and not just a kid hauler for baseball dads and soccer moms. Other solid uses for a minivan include a living space on wheels, delivery service, ridesharing, camping, private transportation, taxi trivia, and punk bands.

Although the minivan may not be a popular choice among consumers, the Chrysler Pacifica is holding up just fine. And with a recent mid-cycle refresh, the Pacifica has become the rock star of minivans. For the 2021 model year, the Pinnacle trim dresses up the interior by adding Berber carpet floormats, Nappa leather upholstered seats, a suede headliner, second-row pillows, and an integrated Ultra console.

Entertainment tech goodies consist of an all-new Uconnect 5 system with improved speeds, updated 10.1-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a Harmon Kardon audio system. Oh, and the newly applied noise-reduction measures will come in handy during those afternoon naps in isolation.

More Videos 6 Reasons Why the Mercedes-Benz EQC400 Is Crucial 10 Reasons Why the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage is the Hot New Car 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Running Footage Armored Lincoln Navigator by INKAS - Walkaround

More Best Luxury Vehicles for Self-Isolation:

SUVs and Crossovers

Sedans

Wagons

Coupes

Sports Cars