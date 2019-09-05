2022 Tesla Pickup Truck: Renderings + What We Know

Another late-night tweet or podcast appearance by Tesla CEO Elon Musk could make the following information irrelevant, but here’s what we know so far about the as-yet unnamed 2022 Tesla pickup truck and the highly anticipated 2021 Tesla Model Y crossover.

Tesla Model Y

Musk says the Model Y will have the functionality of an SUV but ride like a sports car, and we’re certainly down with that. The Y is a cross between the more affordable Model 3 sedan and the bigger and pricier Model X crossover, minus the falcon-wing doors. The standard rear-drive version of the electric crossover starts at $40,200 and offers 230 miles of range. Tesla states that Standard Range production should begin in late 2020 for the U.S. and early 2021 for Europe and China. Expect to pay at least $48,200 for Long Range variants, which can travel an estimated 300 miles per charge, and add $4,000 for dual-motor all-wheel-drive upgrades. Power fiends will want the Performance version, which offers 280 miles of range and starts at $61,200—give or take the inevitable discounts sporadically offered depending on the day’s stock-market share fluctuations. Tesla claims a recharge time of 15 minutes for 168 miles of range via its pay-per-use network of more than 12,000 Superchargers around the globe. Autopilot only adds another $3,000, and if you want to nap while a Model Y scoots you to work, a Full Self-Driving pack costs $5,000. Tesla claims the add-on will allow the SUV to recognize and respond to traffic lights and stop signs, automatically drive itself to its owner in a parking lot, negotiate streets, and deliver fully automated driving from on-ramp to off-ramp. Standard goodies include a panoramic glass roof, emergency braking, collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, a 15.0-inch touchscreen, and split-folding seats that expand the cargo room by 66 cubic feet. Plus, there’s more cargo space under the hood in the frunk. Add another $3,000, and a third row of seats can expand capacity from five to seven passengers. The faithful can order one today with a $2,500 deposit—or you can take home an all-electric Audi or Jaguar today. Your choice.

Tesla Pickup

Musk also recently told the world that the Tesla Pickup will start at less than $50,000 when it rolls out, a price that would undercut the Rivian R1T by at least $20,000. The so-called “cyberpunk” pickup is slated to go into production sometime after the Model Y and is promised to meet or exceed the tow rating for Ford’s bestselling F-150 pickup, which can pull as much as 13,200 pounds. Last year, Musk tweeted that the dual-motor Pickup will have crazy torque and a suspension that dynamically adjusts for the load. He also has said the Pickup will be “a better truck than an F-150 in terms of trucklike functionality and be a better sports car than a standard 911. That’s the aspiration.” It’s good to have goals.

On Sale: Model Y, late 2020; Pickup, 2021 (est)

Base Price: Model Y, $40,200; Pickup, $50,000 (est)

