If your friends have a bad back, you might not want to consider a Model 3 or Model Y anymore. Tesla is taking adjustable lumbar support for the front passenger's seat out of both of those models moving forward, even though it's a common feature among premium cars. This comes right after Tesla announced it will no longer use radar for these vehicles' driver assist systems, which now rely entirely on a camera-based setup.

But why would Tesla take out such a seemingly helpful feature? According to Tesla's chief executive officer, Elon Musk, few folks used the lumbar adjustment in their Model 3 or Model Y EVs. In a tweet that addressed the feature's removal, he said "logs showed almost no usage. Not worth cost/mass for everyone when almost never used."

Of course, most individuals don't regularly adjust their seat's lumbar—especially not passengers. After all, it's the sort of thing an occupant sets once and rarely, if ever, fiddles with again (much like other seat adjustments).

