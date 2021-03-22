Evasive Motorsports' Tesla Model 3 Looks to Take on Pikes Peak

Turn 14 Distribution, the performance warehouse giant which supplies aftermarket goods globally and prides itself on stocking its partners' complete product lines, announced it will be the title sponsor for Evasive Motorsports' Tesla Model 3 Performance campaign at the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Turn 14's Director of Marketing, Daryl Sampson states, "Turn 14 Distribution's goal to be an industry leader is consistent with our involvement in this project. We love the sound and emotion of internal combustion engines but recognize and support the increasing growth of the EV and hybrid market by the OE's. Evasive Motorsports sees this, too, and we are happy to partner with them on this effort."

Piloting the Model 3 is Turn 14-sponsored athlete and wheel ace, Dai Yoshihara, a talent who has competed—and realized success—in drift, time attack, and hill climb events.

The Champs Return

This isn't Evasive Motorsports' first trip to Pikes Peak. The military precise tuning firm has taken a crack at the mountain on six occasions, and in 2020 it found huge success. With Yoshihara behind the wheel for a second consecutive year, the group's heavily modified Toyota 86, powered by the venerable Supra-derived 2JZ-GTE, realized victory in the Unlimited Division. Struggle and drama typically accompany the exhaustive effort at Pikes Peak and Evasive's story had plenty of both.

Evasive Motorsports Is No Stranger to Race Builds:

Adapting to the Times

Evasive's huge accomplishment last year makes its Tesla build all the more intriguing as the outfit, along with a handful of others in the aftermarket, seem to be embracing the EV front rather than denying it. If you know anything about Evasive and its dedicated crew, the firm loves a challenge, and that's exactly what it'll get from this new, fully electric platform.

Initial shakedown tests for the Model 3 have taken place at Buttonwillow Raceway with minimal changes to the car, and Yoshihara seems to be settling in nicely, capturing a new unofficial Street Class record with a 1:52.8 time.

