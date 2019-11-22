Tesla Electric ATV: When Can We Get It and How Much?

Tesla, America's favorite electric-car brand, just launched the Cybertruck electric pickup and, oh boy, is it something. What, exactly, we're still not exactly sure, but it's dramatically styled, with flat planes meeting in angular edges and an unusual triangular-wedge profile. But that's not even what we're thinking about right now. We want to ride that ATV.

But when did Tesla get into the ATV business? Well, it hasn't, and we wouldn't expect to be able to buy the Tesla ATV anytime soon—although Tesla boss Elon Musk has surprised us before, launching a "not a" flamethrower through one of his other business, The Boring Company. And it's not like cars are the only vehicles Musk builds—he's also responsible for the Space X Starship, which will, with luck, eventually take humans to Mars.

The ATV itself, which was rolled onto the stage and into the back of the Cybertruck to demonstrate the pickup's dynamic self-lowering feature, built-in extending loading ramps, and the space available inside the straight-walled bed, was not covered in any detail during Musk's presentation. The moment was a bit awkward, coming just after what appeared to be an unplanned moment when the side windows of the Cybertruck broke during a demonstration.

We really don't know anything about the Tesla ATV except that we want it a lot.