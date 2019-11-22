Tesla Cybertruck: The Cyberpunk Lookbook That Inspired Its Styling (Probably)

If we could hack into the minds of the designers behind the Tesla Cybertruck and download their inspiration for its angular, futuristic design, these are (probably) some of the scenes we would see. Take a look at Rick Deckard's sedan from Blade Runner, or the Warthog from the Halo video games, or even the Johnny Cab from Total Recall, and while they're as different from each other as they are from the Cybertruck, it's clear that they're all of the same kind.

So to help us all get the movie cars the Cybertruck reminds us of off the tip of our visual tongues, we've put together a quick overview of some of the cyberpunk vehicles (and a couple of other things) that make up our collective consciousness of cars in the (very likely dystopian) future.

But it's not just the look that gives the Cybertruck its cyberpunk cred. It's also the feature sheet, which includes things like 9mm-bulletproof sheetmetal that's made from the same stainless steel as Space X ships—and if there's anything more cyberpunk than a bulletproof truck that's related to a spaceship, well, we haven't seen it yet.



Deckard's sedan, Blade Runner



Lotus Esprit submarine, The Spy Who Loved Me



Lambda-class Imperial Shuttle, Star Wars



Johnny Cab, Total Recall



Custom movie car, Total Recall



Police sedan, Blade Runner



Armadillo van, Blade Runner



Warthog, "Halo"



Custom Ford Probe, Back To The Future 2



Sand Crawler, Star Wars



Pontiac Fiero Concept, Back to the Future 2



Moon Patrol video game, Atari



Modified Hunslet ATT77, Aliens





Modified DeLorean DMC-12, Back to the Future



Robert Q. Riley Towncar, Total Recall



Cyberpunk wraparound sunglasses