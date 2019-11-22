Tesla Cybertruck: The Cyberpunk Lookbook That Inspired Its Styling (Probably)
The pop-culture inspiration for Tesla’s off-the-wall electric pickup.
If we could hack into the minds of the designers behind the Tesla Cybertruck and download their inspiration for its angular, futuristic design, these are (probably) some of the scenes we would see. Take a look at Rick Deckard's sedan from Blade Runner, or the Warthog from the Halo video games, or even the Johnny Cab from Total Recall, and while they're as different from each other as they are from the Cybertruck, it's clear that they're all of the same kind.
So to help us all get the movie cars the Cybertruck reminds us of off the tip of our visual tongues, we've put together a quick overview of some of the cyberpunk vehicles (and a couple of other things) that make up our collective consciousness of cars in the (very likely dystopian) future.
But it's not just the look that gives the Cybertruck its cyberpunk cred. It's also the feature sheet, which includes things like 9mm-bulletproof sheetmetal that's made from the same stainless steel as Space X ships—and if there's anything more cyberpunk than a bulletproof truck that's related to a spaceship, well, we haven't seen it yet.
Deckard's sedan, Blade Runner
Lotus Esprit submarine, The Spy Who Loved Me
Lambda-class Imperial Shuttle, Star Wars
Johnny Cab, Total Recall
Custom movie car, Total Recall
Police sedan, Blade Runner
Armadillo van, Blade Runner
Warthog, "Halo"
Custom Ford Probe, Back To The Future 2
Sand Crawler, Star Wars
Pontiac Fiero Concept, Back to the Future 2
Moon Patrol video game, Atari
Modified Hunslet ATT77, Aliens
Modified DeLorean DMC-12, Back to the Future
Robert Q. Riley Towncar, Total Recall
Cyberpunk wraparound sunglasses