MOTOR TREND NETWORKTruck TrendHot RodSuper ChevyFourWheeler
Learn more about the Motor Trend Network »
Automobile Mag Logo
homenewsTesla Cybertruck: The Cyberpunk Lookbook That Inspired Its Styling (Probably)

Tesla Cybertruck: The Cyberpunk Lookbook That Inspired Its Styling (Probably)

The pop-culture inspiration for Tesla’s off-the-wall electric pickup.

Nelson IresonWriter

If we could hack into the minds of the designers behind the Tesla Cybertruck and download their inspiration for its angular, futuristic design, these are (probably) some of the scenes we would see. Take a look at Rick Deckard's sedan from Blade Runner, or the Warthog from the Halo video games, or even the Johnny Cab from Total Recall, and while they're as different from each other as they are from the Cybertruck, it's clear that they're all of the same kind.

So to help us all get the movie cars the Cybertruck reminds us of off the tip of our visual tongues, we've put together a quick overview of some of the cyberpunk vehicles (and a couple of other things) that make up our collective consciousness of cars in the (very likely dystopian) future.

But it's not just the look that gives the Cybertruck its cyberpunk cred. It's also the feature sheet, which includes things like 9mm-bulletproof sheetmetal that's made from the same stainless steel as Space X ships—and if there's anything more cyberpunk than a bulletproof truck that's related to a spaceship, well, we haven't seen it yet.

Deckard's sedan, Blade Runner

Lotus Esprit submarine, The Spy Who Loved Me

Lambda-class Imperial Shuttle, Star Wars

Johnny Cab, Total Recall

Custom movie car, Total Recall

Police sedan, Blade Runner

Armadillo van, Blade Runner

Warthog, "Halo"

Custom Ford Probe, Back To The Future 2

Sand Crawler, Star Wars

Pontiac Fiero Concept, Back to the Future 2

Moon Patrol video game, Atari

Modified Hunslet ATT77, Aliens

Modified DeLorean DMC-12, Back to the Future

Robert Q. Riley Towncar, Total Recall

Cyberpunk wraparound sunglasses

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Related Articles

Tesla Cybertruck: Range, Power, Payload, Towing, Price + More

Nelson Ireson |

How the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Compares to Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y

Alex Leanse |

Patent for Automated Car Self-Destruct System Filed by EV Startup

Alexander Stoklosa |