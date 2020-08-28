YouTuber Builds Wild Tesla Cyberquad Tribute That Tops 100 MPH
The Cyberquad debuted alongside the Cybertruck—and we've heard only crickets since.
Rich Rebuilds is the sort of YouTube car dude that we all know and watch, buying suspiciously cheap and definitely not pristine vehicles and then documenting the inevitable rollercoaster ride of, well, rebuilding them. Hence his handle. He's turned around a hurricane-inundated Model S, a wrecked Model 3, some sketchy Audis . . . you get the idea. There's a strong Tesla fascination, and the guy co-founded an independent Tesla mechanic outfit, but there are some exceptions to the rule on his channel. Electric rat rod? Sure. How about a Tesla Cyberquad ATV tribute build? Sounds interesting.
And it is. You see, the Cyberquad only exists in the most abstract way. We saw it in the back of the Cybertruck when it rolled onto the stage in that famous debut of bulletproof glass that isn't—but beyond that? We haven't heard anything. It may have been a prop, basically, showing the sort of thing you can haul in a Cybertruck. Tesla's busy figuring out how to build its own cars, so forget about a new production line for electric powersports equipment anytime soon.
The Cyberquad itself, Rick Rebuilds discovered, was built off of a Yamaha Raptor 700. With its off-the-shelf basis, recreating one just involved finding a suitable motor (courtesy of a wrecked Zero electric motorcycle) and battery and stuffing them in the frame. Easy, right? It wouldn't be a Rich Rebuilds video without a hero's journey of adventure, failure, redemption, and eventual success.
You'll have to watch to see how Rich overcomes the obstacles on his way to Cyberquad glory, but we can tell you he ultimately succeeds. And this tribute Cyberquad looks like a lot of fun—and it's fast. As in, get you into trouble fast—an indicated 102 mph with a high-speed sprocket before they got sketched out by testing it. Take that for what it's worth. It's the Cyberquad we have, and probably the Cyberquad we deserve. For now.