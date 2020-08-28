Rich Rebuilds is the sort of YouTube car dude that we all know and watch, buying suspiciously cheap and definitely not pristine vehicles and then documenting the inevitable rollercoaster ride of, well, rebuilding them. Hence his handle. He's turned around a hurricane-inundated Model S, a wrecked Model 3, some sketchy Audis . . . you get the idea. There's a strong Tesla fascination, and the guy co-founded an independent Tesla mechanic outfit, but there are some exceptions to the rule on his channel. Electric rat rod? Sure. How about a Tesla Cyberquad ATV tribute build? Sounds interesting.

And it is. You see, the Cyberquad only exists in the most abstract way. We saw it in the back of the Cybertruck when it rolled onto the stage in that famous debut of bulletproof glass that isn't—but beyond that? We haven't heard anything. It may have been a prop, basically, showing the sort of thing you can haul in a Cybertruck. Tesla's busy figuring out how to build its own cars, so forget about a new production line for electric powersports equipment anytime soon.

The Cyberquad itself, Rick Rebuilds discovered, was built off of a Yamaha Raptor 700. With its off-the-shelf basis, recreating one just involved finding a suitable motor (courtesy of a wrecked Zero electric motorcycle) and battery and stuffing them in the frame. Easy, right? It wouldn't be a Rich Rebuilds video without a hero's journey of adventure, failure, redemption, and eventual success.

