Have you had your eye on a 75-kWh Tesla Model S or Model X but just haven’t pulled the trigger yet? If so, you better hurry up, as Tesla says it will no longer take orders for those particular models starting Monday, January 14. The announcement came directly from Elon Musk via Twitter. Unfortunately, that’s all the information available at the moment because Tesla has yet to release an official statement. If that changes, we’ll update this post accordingly.

Starting on Monday, Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S & X. If you’d like that version, please order by Sunday night at https://t.co/46TXqRJ3C1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

In theory, Tesla could be dropping its 75-kWh models because of low demand, but you never know. Tesla regularly makes changes to its lineup for a variety of reasons. Back in 2017, Tesla discontinued the previous base rear-wheel-drive 75 trim levels, and before that, it axed the 60-kWh base cars. That said, unless it plans to add a new base model with a larger battery, it soon will be $18,000 more expensive to buy a new Model S. The price of the cheapest Model X, on the other hand, will jump by $15,000.

Of course, you’ll be getting a larger 100-kWh battery that offers better acceleration and a longer range, so the higher prices will deliver something substantive. You’ll just have to buy a Model 3 if you’re looking for a more moderately priced Tesla.